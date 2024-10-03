Continuing the Legacy

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - For many Americans, joining the armed forces is more than a career decision; it's a calling. Less than one percent of the population makes the deliberate choice to serve, taking on the responsibility of defending the nation. The journey begins with the Oath of Enlistment, a profound moment when civilians transition into military service members, pledging to uphold and protect the values of the United States. This oath, a tradition since 1775, marks the beginning of a transformative path that prepares recruits for the challenges of military life.



Jacob Wilson recently took the Oath of Enlistment, joining the U.S. Navy as a cyber warfare technician—a role that aligns with his passion for coding.



“I think I’ll look back in a few years and say ‘Yeah, that was a big deal,’” said Jacob. “Right now I’m just overwhelmed. I’m nervous but also excited.”



Jacob’s choice to enlist is more than a personal journey; it's a family tradition. His father served as a hospital corpsman in the Navy, and his sister, Lt. Cmdr. Megan Wilson, is currently the executive assistant to the commander of Navy Recruiting Command, Rear Adm. James P. Waters, in Millington, Tennessee. Their legacy of service played a pivotal role in Jacob’s decision to join.



“Don’t tell her I said it,” Jacob joked with a smile, “but she’s half the reason I’m here. They were both a big help.”



Megan, who has already served 11 years in the Navy, has been more than just a sibling; she’s been a mentor to Jacob throughout his decision-making process. Not only did she support him at his swearing-in, but she also asked her boss, Rear Adm. Waters, to officiate the ceremony.



“Jake felt unsure of where to go or what to do next in life,” said Megan. “This is going to give him a path forward, opening doors to opportunities he never had and giving him experiences and skills he could never find anywhere else. Also, I’m super excited that he was one of the last few to make our FY24 goal of 40,600 [new recruits].”



With his oath now taken, Jacob is set to leave for Recruit Training Command Great Lakes early next year where he will begin his journey as a Sailor.



Navy Recruiting Command’s mission is to recruit highly skilled individuals who reflect the Navy’s commitment to diversity, readiness, and defense of the nation. Jacob Wilson's enlistment is a testament to this mission—and to the enduring legacy of service in his family.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Recruiting Districts that serve more than 1,477 recruiting stations across the country. Their mission is to leverage an inspirational culture to inform, attract, influence and hire the highest quality candidates from America's diverse talent pool to allow America's Navy to assure mission success and establish the foundation for Sailors to thrive in a life-changing experience.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2024 Date Posted: 10.03.2024 16:25 Story ID: 482479 Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Continuing the Legacy, by PO2 Thaddeus Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.