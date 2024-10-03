Winn ACH, 3rd CAB soar to DDEAMC’s rescue after Hurricane Helene impacts patient care

Photo By Kevin Larson | In a demonstration of cooperation between Defense Health Agency, East, medical...... read more read more Photo By Kevin Larson | In a demonstration of cooperation between Defense Health Agency, East, medical facilities, Winn Army Community Hospital provided critical care support to Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center (DDEAMC) following the impact of Hurricane Helene throughout Augusta, Georgia. In the late hours of Sept. 29, six patients requiring continuity of care were transferred from DDEAMC to Winn Army Community Hospital via medical evacuation helicopters from the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division. Two nurses from DDEAMC accompanied the patients to provide in-flight care and additional staff support to Winn. Fort Stewart paramedics, Winn medical personnel, and 3rd CAB flight crew transfer a patient from the helicopter to a gunnery for movement to a waiting ambulance. Col. Margaret Berryman, the commander and director of Winn, praised the successful transfer of the patients and the additional staff from DDEAMC to her facility, emphasizing the strength of the military healthcare system. "The successful transfer of six patients from DDEAMC to our ‘Winning’ team’s care the other night via 3rd CAB HH-60M Black Hawks is a testament to the exceptional capabilities and dedication of our healthcare teams at both facilities,” Berryman said. “This collaborative effort underscores the importance of teamwork and mutual support within the military healthcare system, even in the face of ongoing challenges like the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. We are confident that DDEAMC would be there for us if the tables were turned, and this transfer serves as a powerful reminder of our unwavering commitment to providing compassionate, high-quality patient care." see less | View Image Page

FORT STEWART, Ga. – Six patients were safely transferred from Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center (DDEAMC) to Winn Army Community Hospital (Winn ACH) following severe infrastructure damage at Fort Eisenhower caused by Hurricane Helene.



The patients were flown via HH-60M Black Hawk helicopters from the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, after power outages and facility disruptions at Eisenhower left the hospital in need of immediate support to continue providing critical care.



Two nurses flew with the patients from DDEAMC. They joined staff at Winn to continue patient care.



Once at Winn ACH, medical teams from both hospitals worked around the clock to ensure the patients received uninterrupted care. Soldiers and nurses collaborated to maintain vital treatments and support services, despite the challenges presented by the hurricane.



Flying the patients to Winn was crucial to 2nd Lt. Natalee Holt, a medical surgery nurse at DDEAMC. It was not only a continuation of their care but also a way to honor their military service, she said.



“The mission matters because these are our Veterans who served for us, and now we’re serving for them,” Holt said.



Col. Margaret Berryman, commander of Winn ACH, praised the operation, highlighting the collaborative effort between both facilities.



“The successful transfer of six patients from DDEAMC to our ‘Winning’ team’s care last night via HH-60M Black Hawks is a testament to the exceptional capabilities and dedication of our healthcare teams at both facilities,” Berryman said. “This collaborative effort underscores the importance of teamwork and mutual support within the military healthcare system, even in the face of ongoing challenges like the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.”



Berryman emphasized the strength of the military healthcare system and the importance of cooperation during times of crisis. “We are confident that DDEAMC would be there for us if the tables were turned, and this transfer serves as a powerful reminder of our unwavering commitment to providing compassionate, high-quality patient care.”



Despite the storm’s aftermath, both medical teams ensured that patient care was never compromised, showcasing the resilience and dedication of military healthcare professionals in challenging conditions.