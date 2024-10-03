NAVIFOR Celebrates a Decade Leading the Information Warfare Community

Photo By Robert Fluegel | Rear Adm. Greg Emery, Reserve Commander, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR); FORCM...... read more read more Photo By Robert Fluegel | Rear Adm. Greg Emery, Reserve Commander, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR); FORCM Augustine Cooper, Force Master Chief, NAVIFOR; Vice Adm. Mike Vernazza, Commander, NAVIFOR; Ms. Elizabeth Nashold, Deputy Commander, NAVIFOR; and Capt. Bob Carmickle, Chief of Staff, NAVIFOR cut the ceremonial cake at a 10-year Type Command birthday ceremony. Over the last decade, NAVIFOR has made several key advancements that have shaped all of Navy Information Warfare. NAVIFOR has stayed ahead by building agile, technically superior forces, ready to confront any challenge. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Fluegel/RELEASED) see less | View Image Page

Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) marked its tenth anniversary as a Type Command (TYCOM) this week, marking a full decade in its role to man, train, equip and certify Information Warfare (IW) forces across the globe.



First established as Naval Information Dominance Forces in October 2014, the command has evolved to meet the ever-growing demands of the modern information environment, ensuring the Navy’s advantage in every warfare area.



Vice Adm. Mike Vernazza, commander of NAVIFOR and the Navy’s IBoss, reflected on the TYCOM’s journey over the past decade.



“Today marks a significant milestone for our team as we celebrate 10 years of our establishment as a Type Command,” said Vernazza. “This is a moment to reflect on how far we’ve come, what we’ve accomplished, and the opportunities that lie ahead.”



“In just ten short years, we have built an IW force that is indispensable to the Navy’s warfighting ecosystem,” continued Vernazza. “Today, IW is a critical component of every operation, and every warfare area – and it’s a warfare area in itself. From seabed to space, our work affects warfighters at every corner of the globe and ensures our Navy is prepared for any challenge.”



Over the last ten years, NAVIFOR has made several key advancements that have elevated information warfare, impacting warfighting readiness across the Fleet. The 2017 establishment of Naval Information Warfighting Development Center has grown IW tactical experts and refined techniques for warfighters at the tip of the spear. In 2018, NAVIFOR oversaw the creation of Naval Information Warfare Training Group, now responsible for training and certifying all IW forces in the Fleet during the basic phase. Additionally, in 2022 and 2023, NAVIFOR created a cadre of experts with the establishment of an officer designator for space and with officer and enlisted specialties for cyber, respectively.



Today, NAVIFOR directs 97 commands and activities with more than 20,000 billets across the globe and leads a community with a diverse range of IW capabilities, including communications, cyber, intelligence, cryptology, meteorology, oceanography, electronic warfare and space.



Vernazza also highlighted NAVIFOR’s growing role in operationalizing IW, ensuring warfighters are ready to meet any challenge ahead.



“Recently, NAVIFOR has taken on the critical role as the ‘MOC TYCOM,’ for Maritime Operations Centers across the Fleet,” noted Vernazza. “The Chief of Naval Operations Navigation Plan for America’s Warfighting Navy makes very clear that fighting from the MOCs is about making investments in these MOCs to ensure they are properly manned, trained, and equipped. I am 100 percent committed to our role as MOC TYCOM, ensuring our Navy has ready MOCs, certified and proficient in all functions. This is absolutely key to expanding our information and decision advantage and retaining the initiative in crisis or conflict.”



NAVIFOR Force Master Chief Augustine Cooper emphasized the importance of people in the TYCOM’s success.



“From the Taiwan Strait to the Red Sea, and all around the globe, every IW warfighter – Sailor and civilian – is critical to our Navy’s success. Our NAVIFOR team and our IW warfighters in the Fleet should make no mistake: the work we do ensures our Navy remains in competition, but is ready for conflict. No other warfare area can do what they do without IW – and without our people.”



As the ceremony concluded, Vernazza acknowledged the challenges ahead in the rapidly changing information domain. Looking forward, the command remains focused on developing and sustaining a warfighting force that is innovative, agile, and ready for any challenge.



"While we celebrate this milestone, we know the work is far from over," said Vernazza. "Our adversaries are constantly evolving, and we must stay ahead of the curve. Our mission remains critical, and our resolve remains strong. We must always be thinking, acting and operating differently to maintain our Navy’s warfighting lethality.”



NAVIFOR’s mission is to generate, directly and through our leadership of the IW Enterprise, agile and technically superior manned, trained, equipped, and certified combat-ready IW forces to ensure our Navy will decisively DETER, COMPETE, and WIN.



For more information on NAVIFOR, visit the command Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NavalInformationForces/ or the public web page at https://www.navifor.usff.navy.mil.