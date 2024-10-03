Immigrant to Inspiration: US Army South foreign area officer welcomes America’s newest citizens

“You have come to America from diverse nationalities, circumstances, and reasons. Each of you has worked hard for this moment,” Maj. Eric Torrescarcovich stated in his keynote address during a naturalization ceremony at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Sept. 25.



“You followed the rules, upheld our laws, and contributed to our nation's strength, success, and vitality,” he expressed to the seven service members, representing American Samoa, China, Guyana, Jamaica, and Nigeria, who proudly became U.S. citizens.



For Torrescarcovich, a foreign area officer in the Western Hemisphere at U.S. Army South, the ceremony was especially significant.



“A day like this was for me more than 16 years ago,” he reflected. “I still remember that day in North Carolina. It was a very proud day in my life.”



After migrating from Peru in 2000, Torrescarcovich worked for the Consulate of Peru in Boston as a legal adviser before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 2007. He gained his citizenship in 2008 and was commissioned as a quartermaster officer in 2011. He earned a Juris Doctor in Peruvian Law from the University of Lima, Peru, a master’s in business administration in Global Management from Ashford University, a Master of Arts in Latin American Studies for the University of Miami and a Doctorate of Business Administration in International Business from Northcentral University.



Torrescarcovich highlighted the unifying spirit of American citizenship.



“We are Americans! The beauty and majesty of citizenship are that it does not discriminate based on race, class, faith, gender, or background,” he asserted. “Whether we are the first or the tenth generation, no matter where our story begins, we are all equal. More importantly, now in uniform, we proudly salute one great American flag.”



The newly naturalized citizens embody the courage and determination inherent in the immigrant experience. Among them was Seaman Recruit Samantha White, dental assistant trainee at the Medical Education and Training Center, who shared her perspective on joining the military.



“Joining the military was the best decision I ever made,” White stated. “It has made me really thankful for everything. You see so much going on, you hear so many different stories, and it's really an eye-opener. I'm excited for the journey ahead.”



This naturalization ceremony coincided with Hispanic Heritage Month, aligning perfectly with this year’s theme: “Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together.”



Torrescarcovich’s words resonated with the audience as he emphasized the role of immigration in shaping America.



“Immigration is our origin story. And for more than two centuries, it has remained at the core of our national character: it's our oldest tradition. It's who we are. It's part of what makes us exceptional,” he declared.



As the ceremony concluded, Torrescarcovich left the new citizens with a powerful message.



“Thank you for choosing the United States of America, believing that America is worthy of your aspirations and dreams. You will not and should not forget your history and your past. That adds to the richness of American life,” he continued. “But you are now American. Remember, you have obligations as citizens. And I'm confident you will meet them. You'll set an excellent example for all of us because you know how precious this thing is. It's not something to take for granted. It's something to fight for.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2024 Date Posted: 10.03.2024 Story ID: 482470 Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US