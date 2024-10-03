Sailors embrace their American Dream at naturalization ceremony

Photo By Sgt. Joshua Taeckens | Maj. Eric Torrescarcovich, a foreign area officer with U.S. Army South, presents a...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Joshua Taeckens | Maj. Eric Torrescarcovich, a foreign area officer with U.S. Army South, presents a certificate to Seaman Recruit Samantha White, a dental assistant trainee at the Medical Education and Training Center, during a naturalization Ceremony at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Sept. 25, 2024. White, a Jamaican native, was one of seven sailors who officially became U.S. citizens during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens) see less | View Image Page

Marking a significant milestone in their lives and careers, seven immigrants from American Samoa, China, Guyana, Jamaica, and Nigeria officially became U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Sept. 25.



Cody McMillan, an officer with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, commended the new citizens for their unique journey.



“By choosing to serve in the United States military, you have taken upon yourselves a responsibility and level of ownership in America’s future that is rare, even among native-born Americans,” he said. “After today, you all will have earned the title of United States citizen.”



Seaman Recruit Samantha White, dental assistant trainee at the Medical Education and Training Center, expressed her excitement about the naturalization process and its significance for her family in Jamaica.



“It was really important for me to do this because it was a way to secure my daughter's future and also help my mom back home. Job opportunities in Jamaica are limited, and I want my daughter to experience the opportunities here,” she said, reflecting on how far she’s come. “Joining the military was the best decision I ever made. It has opened my eyes to so much, and I’m excited for the journey ahead.”



Maj.Eric Torrescarcovich, a foreign area officer in the Western Hemisphere at U.S. Army South, served as the keynote speaker during this momentous event.



Originally from Peru, Torrescarcovich enlisted in the Army in 2007. He shared his journey to gaining his U.S. citizenship in 2008.



“A day like this was for me more than 16 years ago,” he reflected. “I still remember that day in North Carolina. It was a very proud day in my life.”



Torrescarcovich emphasized the importance of citizenship and the shared experiences of the new citizens.



“I know how meaningful this event is to you personally and professionally,” he said. “You have each come to America from diverse nationalities, circumstances, and reasons.”



Seaman Recruit Blessing Kilisimasi, a dental assistant trainee at the Medical Education and Training Center and American Samoa native, shared her experience of individuality through military service.



“Leaving home at a young age really taught me to rely on myself and be independent,” she noted. “Becoming a citizen has made me more aware of my responsibilities, and I’m grateful for the lessons I’ve learned.”



The ceremony concluded with a celebration of the new citizens’ achievements and their commitment to serving the United States.



“I hope that for the rest of your lives, you take immense pride in that you volunteered to put yourselves in harm's way on behalf of the American people and to endure and sacrifice on behalf of the American people. You should never, ever doubt the gravity and the honor of what is taking place here today,” McMillan said, encapsulating the moment. “As each of you go forth in your military careers and your lives as U.S. citizens, please know that your citizenship, and more importantly, the way in which you are receiving your citizenship through military service, truly is among the very highest of honors.”