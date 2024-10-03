Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Offutt proactive against potential flood waters

    Photo By Chad Watkins | Debris floats down the Missouri river in Bellevue, Neb. on June 25, 2024. Rising...... read more read more

    BELLEVUE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Story by Chad Watkins 

    55th Wing

    Offutt Air Force Base leadership, under the direction of Col. Mark Howard, 55th Wing commander, took proactive steps in collaboration with the U.S. Army Corps
    of Engineers to strengthen flood defenses around the base perimeter. The initiative is a direct response to rising water levels in the Missouri River, ensuring the base remains secure and operational.


    “Learning from the challenges of the 2011 and 2019 floods, we have implemented advanced flood
    management strategies to ensure the highest level of preparedness and protection for our base
    and its assets," said Howard. "Our commitment to readiness and resilience stands firm as we monitor the
    approaching flood waters from the Missouri River, prepared for any scenario."


    The ongoing partnership with the Army Corps of Engineers actively involves reviewing and
    enhancing existing levee systems to ensure they meet current safety standards and are fortified
    against potential breaches. This collaboration highlights the base's commitment to utilizing
    expert advice and cutting-edge technologies to protect its personnel, infrastructure, and critical
    national assets.


    "The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Omaha District is being proactive and keeping
    communication lines open with the 55th Wing and Team Offutt leadership teams,” said Col.
    Robert Newbauer, Omaha District commander. “We’re incredibly grateful for the relationship
    we’ve developed with them since the March 2019 flood, and we remain committed to providing
    assistance or answering any questions they may have.”

    The 2011 and 2019 floods posed significant challenges to Offutt AFB, prompting a thorough
    review of flood response strategies and the implementation of improved measures. The lessons
    learned from these events have been instrumental in shaping current flood prevention tactics,
    which focus on robust surveillance, rapid response capabilities, and continuous improvement of
    infrastructure resilience.


    Offutt AFB continues to work closely with local, state, and federal agencies to monitor the
    situation and respond effectively to any developments. The safety and security of our personnel
    and facilities remain our top priority as we address the challenges posed by natural events.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 15:34
    Story ID: 482462
    Location: BELLEVUE, NEBRASKA, US
