Offutt proactive against potential flood waters

Offutt Air Force Base leadership, under the direction of Col. Mark Howard, 55th Wing commander, took proactive steps in collaboration with the U.S. Army Corps

of Engineers to strengthen flood defenses around the base perimeter. The initiative is a direct response to rising water levels in the Missouri River, ensuring the base remains secure and operational.





“Learning from the challenges of the 2011 and 2019 floods, we have implemented advanced flood

management strategies to ensure the highest level of preparedness and protection for our base

and its assets," said Howard. "Our commitment to readiness and resilience stands firm as we monitor the

approaching flood waters from the Missouri River, prepared for any scenario."





The ongoing partnership with the Army Corps of Engineers actively involves reviewing and

enhancing existing levee systems to ensure they meet current safety standards and are fortified

against potential breaches. This collaboration highlights the base's commitment to utilizing

expert advice and cutting-edge technologies to protect its personnel, infrastructure, and critical

national assets.





"The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Omaha District is being proactive and keeping

communication lines open with the 55th Wing and Team Offutt leadership teams,” said Col.

Robert Newbauer, Omaha District commander. “We’re incredibly grateful for the relationship

we’ve developed with them since the March 2019 flood, and we remain committed to providing

assistance or answering any questions they may have.”



The 2011 and 2019 floods posed significant challenges to Offutt AFB, prompting a thorough

review of flood response strategies and the implementation of improved measures. The lessons

learned from these events have been instrumental in shaping current flood prevention tactics,

which focus on robust surveillance, rapid response capabilities, and continuous improvement of

infrastructure resilience.





Offutt AFB continues to work closely with local, state, and federal agencies to monitor the

situation and respond effectively to any developments. The safety and security of our personnel

and facilities remain our top priority as we address the challenges posed by natural events.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2024 Date Posted: 10.03.2024 15:34 Story ID: 482462 Location: BELLEVUE, NEBRASKA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Offutt proactive against potential flood waters, by Chad Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.