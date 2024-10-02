Laughlin welcomes new Senior Non-Commissioned Officers

Photo By Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen | U.S. Air Force (M)Sgt Stefanie Nakoneczny, 47th Civil Engineering Squadron, accepts...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen | U.S. Air Force (M)Sgt Stefanie Nakoneczny, 47th Civil Engineering Squadron, accepts the certificate of induction during the senior non-commissioned officer (SNCO) induction ceremony at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 27, 2024. The induction ceremony brings Airmen together to celebrate the achievement of entering the realm of senior enlisted leaders, as an SNCO they are expected to continue achieving the current and future Air Force vision with energy and strength. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen) see less | View Image Page

Nine new master sergeants were welcomed into the senior non-commissioned officer (SNCO) ranks during an induction ceremony on Sept. 27, 2024.



The ceremony, observed the hard work of these Airmen and all the accomplishments yet to come in their new ranks. Guest speaker, Chief Master Sgt, Lester Largaespada, 47th Flying Training Wing command chief, reminisced on his time as a Master Sgt. and how joining the ranks of the SNCOs is a special moment in an Airman’s career.



As SNCOs, these Airmen are expected to continue achieving the current and future Air Force vision with energy and strength, joining an elite group with increased responsibilities.



Inductees transitioned from technical experts and first-line supervisors of their fields to operational leaders, focusing on leading teams and shaping the future force. They actively integrate subordinates’ talents, skills and abilities to effectively accomplish the mission.



The 47th Flying Training Wing Senior Non-Commissioned Officer inductees:



MSgt Seth Mihalik, 47th Inspector General’s Office



(M)Sgt Janelle Ramsey, 47th Medical Group



(M)Sgt Jasmine Pabalan, 47th Medical Group



(M)Sgt Emily Morris, 47th Security Forces Squadron



(M)Sgt David Vazquez Velez, 47th Operations Support Squadron



(M)Sgt Willian Slifer, 47th Security Forces Squadron



(M)Sgt Rebecca Pelayo-Reles, 47th Contracting Squadron



(M)Sgt Joshua Botto, 47th Security Forces Squadron



(M)Sgt Stefanie Nakoneczny, 47th Civil Engineering Squadron