Offutt hosts first SEL course

Photo By Destiny Walker | Chief Master Sgt. Andrew Small, 55th Wing command chief, speaks to senior noncommissioned officers on July 29, 2024, during opening remarks of the first Senior Enlisted Leaders Course held at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb. The purpose of the course is to prepare future SELs for their role before transitioning into the position. (U.S. Air Force photo by Destiny Walker)

The 55th Wing held its first Senior Enlisted Leaders (SEL) course for several senior noncommissioned officers from July 29 to Aug. 2, 2024, at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb.



The purpose of the course is to prepare future SELs for their role before transitioning into the position.



“There are very few opportunities for SELs to get training on how to best lead in the SEL role,” said Master Sgt. Tad Mendez, 343rd Reconnaissance Squadron operations superintendent. “Most receive no deliberate training prior to holding the title. We are locally developing this course to fill that gap.”



During the course, the students have access to panels filled with Warhawks from the wing and tenant unit members from around Offutt AFB to discuss various topics from standard and discipline, total force utilization, medical readiness and the roles of base agencies.



“Having the opportunity to hear leadership philosophies from wing, group, and squadron leaders along with all the support agencies from the base has already armed me with a new perspective on topics such as work/life harmony, empowering our senior noncommissioned officers, Triad Dynamics, SEL roles and responsibilities, mission and vision statements and how what we do align to them,” said Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Taulbee, 55th Cyberspace Squadron operations flight chief.



One of the speakers during the course was Chief Master Sgt. Andrew Small, 55th Wing command chief, who wanted the students to learn from their experiences to help build a better, stronger Air Force.



“Embrace every experience with your team as a valuable learning opportunity,” Small said. “Whether we succeed or fail, we will learn and prevail, acting with a common purpose and in common cause. This approach strengthens our resolve and builds a combat-credible military, ready for any challenge.”



Taulbee said he’s ready to face those challenges and this course came at the perfect time in his career.



“I have attended many training courses throughout my career, but I can honestly say that this course was timely for me and absolutely added value," Taulbee said. "Every single block of instruction I believe has better prepared me to perform as a senior enlisted leader.”