Hispanic Heritage Month Highlight: Senior Airman Bermudez

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shanice Gianelle Bermudez, 15th Healthcare Operations Squadron health management technician, poses for a photo with the flag of Panama at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 1, 2024. For Hispanic Heritage Month, Bermudez, a native of Panama, highlighted the importance of embracing cultural diversity in the military and her dedication to educate her peers about the rich contributions of Hispanic cultures.

A native of Panama, Senior Airman Shanice Gianelle Bermudez, 15th Healthcare Operations Squadron health management technician, was shaped by her strong cultural values and traditions, which have guided her throughout her military career.



"[Hispanic Heritage Month] serves as a beautiful reminder of [the] heritage and the sacrifices my family has made to allow me to pursue my dreams," said Bermudez. "It’s not just about celebrating my culture; it’s about fostering understanding and appreciation for the diversity that exists within our ranks. This sharing creates a bridge between my experiences and those of others, enriching our collective military experience."



While pursuing her dreams in the United States Air Force, Bermudez shared that the language barrier she’s faced is one of her most significant challenges.



“While I am fluent in Spanish, communicating in English — especially in high-pressure situations — can be overwhelming,” said Bermudez. “There are times when I’ve felt judged or worried that my language skills weren’t good enough, which can take a toll on confidence and mental health.”



Overcoming the language barrier and cultural differences has been a significant part of her journey, but the opportunities to share her heritage and educate her peers about Panama and the broader Hispanic culture has been fulfilling.



"Each misunderstanding can feel magnified, but the satisfaction of overcoming those hurdles and successfully communicating is incredibly rewarding," she said. "It reminds me of my resilience and determination to excel."



Bermudez emphasized that she believes each service member brings unique experiences and perspectives that can enhance decision-making and problem-solving abilities.



"As someone who represents a minority country, I’m passionate about educating my fellow service members about the rich histories and contributions of all Hispanic cultures — not just those that are more commonly recognized," said Bermudez. "This education fosters empathy and understanding, which are critical in building a cohesive team."



Bermudez stressed the importance of sharing personal experiences and perspectives to foster understanding and appreciation for the rich diversity within the military.



"It's a chance to inspire pride in our heritage and to encourage others to embrace their unique backgrounds regardless of their race or social status," she said. "For me, it's a personal mission to represent Panama and to ensure that my fellow service members understand the rich diversity that defines the Hispanic community.”