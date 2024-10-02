Fort Buchanan raises awareness about Domestic Violence

Photo By Jose Lopez | Members of the military community gathered at the Main Exchange atrium to participate...... read more read more Photo By Jose Lopez | Members of the military community gathered at the Main Exchange atrium to participate in the Domestic Violence Awareness Month event and proclamation signing, Oct. 1. October was first declared as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in 1989. Since then, October has been a time to acknowledge domestic violence survivors and be a voice for its victims. see less | View Image Page

Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico—Members of the military community gathered at the Main Exchange atrium to participate in the Domestic Violence Awareness Month event and proclamation signing, Oct. 1.



October was first declared as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in 1989. Since then, October has been a time to acknowledge domestic violence survivors and be a voice for its victims.



John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan's commanding officer, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara, the installation command sergeant major, signed a proclamation that started a month-long campaign highlighting Domestic Violence Awareness Month.



"We have your back. We want to provide a safe space for the survivors. We want them to feel comforted and provide them with the resources they need to overcome the abuse. But to achieve true success, our future is prevention," said Samples.



Command Sergeant Major Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara also addressed participants.



"We commit to you, we pledge our commitment to end domestic abuse, and in the case, it does happen, we are here to help those who have become a victim, but also help the perpetrators align their lives to stop the cycle," said Bergman-Gándara.



For Wilda Diaz, Director of Army Community Services, the solution to domestic violence is education.



"The nation and the Army have implemented these programs to educate the population to modify misconceptions learned and imitated by past generations. We are here to educate not only the military but also the community because domestic violence affects every individual," said Diaz.



Military One Source's personnel participated in the event by providing information about preventive resources such as counseling.



As part of the awareness campaign, Fort Buchanan will conduct a series of events during the month of October to promote prevention, engage the community, and empower victims. Among the upcoming events will be a book display at the post library and a Purple Capet Pets Costume parade.



Community members who see signs of abuse or have concerns can contact their nearest Family Advocacy Program office to learn how it can provide support. Military members and members of their families do not have to be in a crisis to talk with a domestic abuse victim advocate. The Fort Buchanan Family Advocacy Program's phone number is 787-221-7982, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.