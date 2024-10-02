Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Louisville District deploys debris team in support of Hurricane Helene recovery

    Courtesy Photo | Mark Cardwell, Louisville District Debris Subject Matter Expert makes observations and...... read more read more

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Story by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Subject matter experts with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville district are deploying to areas in North Carolina and Florida that were impacted by Hurricane Helene. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has issued mission assignments to USACE to provide technical assistance in planning and coordinating the scope of potential debris missions for affected areas in North Carolina.

    “A preliminary team has been deployed to start to quantify the scope and challenges of this massive cleanup effort in Western North Carolina,” said Bob Burick, Louisville District Emergency Operations Manager. “The Louisville District Debris Team has experience responding to extreme debris situations in the mountainous region of Eastern Kentucky, so we are uniquely qualified to help these overwhelmed communities.”

    As part of a much larger Army and Department of Defense team working to support our federal, state, and local partners, the debris team will begin initial debris assessments prioritizing life, health, and safety of all who are affected by Hurricane Helene.

    “We have deployed six debris team members from Louisville District with another six deploying in coming days to assist with the recovery,” said George Minges, Chief, Louisville District Emergency Operations. “We are united in effort to get those affected by the storm back on their feet and return them to a sense of normalcy.”

    Debris Assessment in Swannanoa, NC

    USACE Hurricane Helene Responsehttps://www.saj.usace.army.mil/Missions/Emergency-Operations/Hurricane_Helene/

