Vermont Returns to Austria for AIRPOWER24 and Maple Tiger

With four F-35A Lightning IIs flying through the Austrian mountains, the Vermont Air National Guard’s 158th Fighter Wing returned to Austria for a second year of training with the Austrian and Swiss air forces.



Landing at the Fliegerhorst Hinterstoisser – the main air base of the Austrian Air Force in the Styrian town of Zeltweg – Maple Tiger gave the Vermonters and Austrians the opportunity to further deepen the State Partnership Program relationship between the two.



The trip was also marked by Vermont’s participation in AIRPOWER, the largest air show in Europe in 2024.



“Maple Tiger has been multiple years in the making,” said U.S. Capt. Kelsey Flannery, an F-35 pilot with the 158th. “What that looks like this year is an integration with the Austrians and the Swiss, it’s a full-out exercise over Austrian and Swiss airspace.”



This wasn’t the first time Vermont F-35s flew with the Austrian Eurofighters, this exercise did however see Swiss F-18 Hornets participating in the training for the first time.



“It’s been incredible so far,” said Flannery. “The Austrians have been incredibly welcoming, the terrain here has been incredible to fly over.”



Flannery said the level of training that the American, Austrian and Swiss pilots did has never been done before, making her feel extremely fortunate to be part of it.



“There are a lot of benefits to being able to train with different platforms and even more so with European platforms, and the fact that it’s Austria, our state partner, makes it very special to us,” said Flannery.



“They fact we were able to get the Swiss onboard for this iteration of Maple Tiger allows us to learn from each other and share lessons learned after the exercise and walk away tactically stronger.”



Ahead of the training, one of Vermont’s F-35s was on display during the two-day AIRPOWER air show, where more than 250,000 visitors got a close up look of the jet and got to talk to the pilots.



The show was hosted by the Austrian government, the Austrian Air Force and Red Bull, and featured over 200 aircraft from 20 nations.



“The enthusiasm of the spectators here has been incredible,” said U.S. Capt. Melanie “Mach” Kluesner, the F-35 Demo Team Commander who flew demonstrations in one of the Vermont F-35s during the air show.



“When I was taxiing back from the demo I felt like I was waving to a crowd lined miles long,” said Kluesner. “That makes the show so much better when I can tell the crowd is so excited that we’re here.”



U.S. Ambassador to Austria Victoria Kennedy, and Austrian Minister of Defense Klaudia Tanner, took time to visit the Vermonters and personally thank them for all they have done to make the state partnership a success.



Kennedy called the F-35 demonstration thrilling and said that Flannery and Kluesner were two of the best pilots in the Air Force.



U.S. Brig. Gen. David Shevchik, chief of staff of the Vermont Air National Guard, also got the opportunity to visit the headquarters of the 4. Panzergrenadierbrigade to present a special award to an Austrian soldier.



Wachtmeister A. Hedayat was presented the Vermont Distinguished Service Medal – the highest award in the Vermont National Guard – for life-saving actions he performed on a member of the Vermont Army National Guard.



During a training opportunity in Vermont, he observed the Vermonter choking and used his skills as a trained medic to render aid. Shevchik praised Hedayat for immediately springing into action to stabilize the Soldier.



Shevchik expressed his admiration to the Austrians for their professionalism and training, telling the members of the brigade that the relationship between Austria and Vermont will continue to grow deeper and deeper.



During a farewell at the end of the trip, Austrian Maj. Gen. Gerfried Promberger addressed the Austrians and Vermonters telling them he was proud of how everyone performed in the success of Maple Tiger 2024.



Promberger thanked everyone involved who made Maple Tiger a success, emphasizing that these exercises make a big difference in strengthening the relationship between Austria and Vermont.



As Flannery prepared to pilot one of the F-35s back to Vermont, she said, “We’ve been able to put on a very successful trip that we’re all really proud of.”

