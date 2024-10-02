Corps provides regulatory info for Tennessee flood response

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Oct. 2, 2024) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District has released a fact sheet aimed at assisting the public in navigating permitting requirements during the recovery process in the wake of Tropical Storm Helene in East Tennessee.



The fact sheet is available at https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p16021coll11/id/7199 and outlines key information that may be required for various recovery activities. Topics covered include the discharge of dredged or fill material, structures located in or over navigable waters, exemptions, Nationwide Permit Program, and pre-construction notification requirements.



Joshua Frost, Nashville District Regulatory Division chief, emphasized the Corps’ commitment to supporting affected residents, “We want to be proactive in ensuring the public understands the regulatory permit requirements when working within waters of the U.S. This includes lakes, reservoirs, rivers, streams, and wetlands. We recognize the hardships faced by those impacted, and we are here to help during this challenging time,” he said.



While certain flood responses are covered under exemptions and existing nationwide permits, others may require the public to submit a permit application. The Nashville District Regulatory Division has published this fact sheet to aid citizens and businesses in effectively managing debris cleanup and reconstruction efforts.



