Hispanic Heritage Month: Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie on Heritage and Heart

WASHINGTON — As the interim Commanding General of the District of Columbia National Guard, Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie carries a tremendous weight of responsibility. From ensuring the readiness of the Army and Air Force components to overseeing operations like safeguarding the skies over the Nation's Capital with the 113th Wing’s F-16 Fighting Falcons, Gen. Andonie’s leadership is essential to national security. His leadership also extends to providing a relevant, capable force in support of Army and Air Force combatant commanders around the globe. As a combat reserve, Capital Guardians serve both community and nation.



For Hispanic Heritage Month, he reflects on his heritage, the values that shape his leadership, and the critical role of diversity in the military.



Q: Can you tell us about your family background and how it has influenced your leadership style?



CG: My parents were both born in Honduras, which is in Central America. My Hispanic heritage comes from my mom and dad—my mom spoke to me in Spanish, while my dad used English. We spent every summer in Honduras with our extended family, including my grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Those formative years shaped my connection to my heritage.



In terms of leadership, I think Hispanic families have a strong cultural emphasis on connection. Family is everything. My mom had this unique way of making me feel guilty in ways only a mother could (Laughs)! I’ve carried that sense of family and connection into my leadership style. For me, family values influence how I engage with others—it's very much a part of the way I lead and connect with my teams.



Q: What inspired you to join the military? Was it a family influence or something else?



CG: My father wasn’t in the military, but he was an honorary Second Lieutenant. He had friends in the Honduran military, and he had a passion for flying, which I also developed. He couldn’t join because he lost his left arm as a teenager, but his interest somehow translated to me.



Initially, I wanted to join the Air Force, but the Army got to me first. That desire to serve, though, definitely stemmed from my father’s influence.



Q: Can you share a personal story or experience that highlights the importance of your Honduran culture in your career?



CG: I think the moment that stands out the most was in 1992, during an exercise with Joint Task Force Bravo in Honduras. That was when my two worlds—my cultural background as a Hispanic from Honduras and my role as an American soldier—really merged. I worked closely with the Honduran forces, and it was a pivotal moment for me.



I was able to connect with my peers and superiors in the Honduran Army in ways that felt deeply personal and impactful. It’s something I continue to do—leveraging my cultural background to make meaningful connections and positively influence those around me.



Q: You mentioned the importance of family and connection. How does that play into your leadership in the military?



CG: Every time I meet a new group of recruits, I always say, "Welcome to the family." I think that mindset, rooted in my cultural upbringing, helps shape the way I lead. To me, the military is like a second family. The demands of our profession make it more than just a nine-to-five job. It’s a commitment, and I approach it with that same familial connection.



Q: You've served for nearly four decades. Why do you believe diversity is a warfighting imperative?



CG: Diversity is critical. Everyone brings something unique from their background, and different perspectives enrich the force. We’re denying ourselves growth if we don’t listen to all voices and give everyone an equal chance to succeed.



That doesn't mean we cut corners or make special exceptions, but we need to ensure that everyone has a fair shot. If we truly value people, then we must embrace everything they bring, including their cultural background.



Q: You've said that people are our greatest strength. Why do you make it a point to meet new trainees, and what's your message for retention efforts?



CG: I always meet new recruits because I want them to feel valued right from the start. I want them to know they are part of a family now.



When it comes to retention, we must build strong partnerships and recognize people for their unique contributions. The success of any organization is based on its people.



Q: Why do you think you have such a strong connection with people, regardless of their background?



CG: I don’t know if it’s tied directly to my cultural background, but being in the minority has made me more sensitive to ensuring that everyone feels heard and valued. I try to really listen to people, incorporate their feedback, and amplify their ideas if I can. Some of the best ideas come from the ground level, from our civilians or junior personnel. It’s about listening and valuing what people have to say.



Q: Do you have a quote you live by?



CG: "Courage is being scared, but saddling up anyway." I love that quote. It speaks to the idea that even when you’re uncertain or scared, you just push forward. That’s something I live by—it’s about overcoming adversity and doing what needs to be done.