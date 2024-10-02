The 379th EABG conducts mass change of command

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY -- The 379th Expeditionary Air Base Group welcomed its latest cycle of leadership, Oct. 1, 2024. U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard Dickens, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, introduced Col. John Klohr as the new group commander.







Klohr expressed his three leadership philosophies while serving as the 379th EABG commander. Safety, retaining operational focus and security.







“Don’t take any shortcuts, accidents reduce capabilities, and we want each of you to return safely, if not better than when you arrived here,” Klohr said. “Keep an operational focus. Do not lose sight of why you are here. Every person on our team has a direct link to generating sorties. Don’t be the weakest link. Finally, security, everyone, everyday. Don’t lose sight that we are in a combat zone...The mission now belongs to us. We have prepared us for this moment. We have a short window to effect change and leave our stamp here like those that came before us.”







In a historic first for the newly formed group, wing leadership also announced new squadron leaders for the 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron, Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, Expeditionary Communications Squadron, Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron, Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron and Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron.



This change of command ceremony is only the second in EABG history, following the group’s inaugural ceremony earlier this year. The EABG merged four separate groups within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to coincide with the Air Force’s transition into the Air Force Force Generation model, AFFORGEN. The new model provides a more structured approach to deployments, improving Air Force capabilities to provide to the joint force in downrange operations.



As modern warfare is ever-evolving, the 379th EABG aims to accelerate readiness and embrace change to serve as a symbol for the future of Air Force deployed operations.



“For 25.1 we certainly have our work cut out for us and some big shoes to fill as the world relies on us to generate combat power on a moment's notice,” said Klohr. “24.2 has loaded the bases, and the 25.1 team will swing for the fences to hit our grand slam.”

