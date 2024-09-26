AEDC employees named to Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce ’40 under 40’ list

Photo By Kali Bradford | : Arnold Engineering Development Complex Executive Officer 1st Lt. Camden Dammeyer is...... read more read more Photo By Kali Bradford | : Arnold Engineering Development Complex Executive Officer 1st Lt. Camden Dammeyer is photographed with the award she received for being named among the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce’s “40 under 40” honorees. The annual “40 under 40” event honors young professionals under the age of 40 who are making significant contributions to the community. Dammeyer is among three members of the AEDC team at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., honored this year. (Photo provided by Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce) see less | View Image Page

The “40 under 40” recognition ceremony was held at the Lakewood Golf and Country Club in Tullahoma on Aug. 22, 2024.

Hosted by the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce, the annual event honors young professionals under the age of 40 who are making significant contributions to the community. Nominated by their peers, these individuals demonstrate leadership excellence, commitment to the community and professional achievement.

The class of 40 included three of Arnold Engineering Development Complex’s own –

1st Lt. Camden Dammeyer, Deidre Moon, and Melissa Effingham.

Dammeyer, AEDC executive officer, is now in her third year at Arnold Air Force Base, headquarters of AEDC, and said she is proud to be a part of the community.

“I couldn’t be prouder to be part of such a dedicated and hard-working community,” Dammeyer stated. “I am immensely proud to represent AEDC. My co-workers inspire me to be better every day, and it is a privilege to work with them. I am very happy to bring some recognition to them and the AEDC community.”

Dammeyer is active in several community organizations that include Coffee County Leadership, Hands-On Science Center and The Book Shelf, along with local schools such as the Raider Academy. She stated that she hopes this accolade allows her to continue to represent Arnold AFB in a positive light.

“It is very important for us at AEDC to be active in and give back to the local community however we can,” Dammeyer said. “While we are here supporting the mission, our neighbors are supporting us. When we are this tight knit, it is ‘Mission First, People Always.’”

Deidre Moon, who serves as the Freedom of Information Act and privacy manager at Arnold AFB, was another of those nominated.

“It is definitely an honor to be recognized as part of this outstanding group of people who are doing a great deal in and for our community,” Moon said. “This year’s ‘40 under 40’ is an impressive list of people, and I’m flattered to have my name among them.”

Moon is active in the community both volunteering and as a small business owner.

“I enjoy volunteering and serving on the board of the Tullahoma Day Care Center,” Moon explained. “This nonprofit benefits families of young children in our area by providing a unique and diverse Pre-K learning environment. Outside of my job here, you’ll find me working on balloon garlands and doing party setups as part of my side business, Moon’s Balloons. My small business has allowed me to become involved in a women’s networking group called ‘Beauties in Business’ where I’ve connected with other female entrepreneurs in the area.”

Moon added that she is proud to represent Arnold AFB through her volunteer efforts

“I have worked at Arnold for over a decade as both a contractor and now a government employee. I hope to make my colleagues proud, not only in my job but who I am outside of work,” she said. “As a mom of two young kids with a full-time job and a side business, I hope that maybe I provide inspiration to others, especially young women, to achieve their own personal goals.”

Arnold Services Marketing Specialist Melissa Effingham was humbled with being chosen by her peers to be a part of this group of community leaders.

“To be included in this distinguished group of leaders is both humbling and motivating,” Effingham said. “It reflects the hard work and dedication of not just myself, but also my team and mentors who have supported me along the way. This accolade encourages me to keep pushing boundaries and to inspire others to pursue their passions with vigor.”

She added that being active in the community is imperative for a strong bond with Arnold AFB and the communities that surround the base.

“I believe that being active in the local community is highly suggested for AEDC employees,” said Effingham. “It strengthens our bond with the community and fosters shared purpose and support. By participating in local initiatives, like educational programs, environmental projects and volunteer work, we make a positive impact and build a resilient, vibrant community. This reflects AEDC’s core values and our commitment to being responsible, contributing members of society.”