We are stronger together when we celebrate each other's culture.

Annually celebrated from September 15 to October 15, Hispanic Heritage Month provides an opportunity to commemorate the achievements and contributions of Hispanic Americans serving in all military branches.



This year's theme, "Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together," highlights the trailblazers paving the way for future generations and emphasizes the collective power of diversity.



For Minnesota National Guard Soldier, Spc. Connor Waddick, an air defense management system operator assigned to Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls," Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate his cultural heritage.



Currently deployed to the U.S. Central Command's area of operations, Waddick shares his unique perspective on the significance of recognizing and embracing cultural diversity.



"The United States is a melting pot," Waddick explains, "where immigrants from various countries come together, enriching us with diverse perspectives that make our nation stronger."



Waddick's connection to his heritage is deeply rooted in his Spanish ancestry, a lineage he takes great pride in. With relatives still residing in Spain, he finds joy in connecting with his family by participating in phone calls to Spain during the holiday celebrations and engaging in traditional Spanish customs.



Waddick admits that the flavors of Spanish cuisine may not be as readily available in his current surroundings. He is excited to return home and have traditional Spanish meals that his mom makes such as solomillo, one of his favorites.



Although geographical distance separates him from his relatives, Waddick never strays far from his heritage. Outside of his operational commitments, he continues to learn Spanish. Through language, he aims to achieve a deeper understanding of his ancestral roots.



Of all the lessons he has learned during this deployment overseas, Waddick believes the power of perseverance is critical to success, both personally and professionally.



"I have learned to remind myself that the sun will always rise and set, and to take it one day at a time," Waddick shares. "Although the days may feel long, time is always moving."



This perspective has guided him through challenging times, keeping him focused and motivated.



As Hispanic Heritage Month concludes, Waddick encourages everyone to join him in celebrating cultural differences, an aspect that Waddick believes makes America a strong nation. He believes that honoring one's heritage plays a significant role in fostering a sense of unity and understanding among people. In Waddick's view, acknowledging and embracing the richness of our diverse cultures can only lead to greater harmony and camaraderie among all Americans.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2024 Date Posted: 10.02.2024 07:21 Story ID: 482304 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, We are stronger together when we celebrate each other's culture, by SPC Abbygail Heinen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.