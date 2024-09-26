U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts Hispanic Heritage Month Luncheon and Recognition Ceremony

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — U.S. Indo-Pacific Command hosted a Hispanic Heritage Month luncheon and recognition ceremony to honor more than 30 service members and civilians for “Excellence in Crisis Planning and Civil-Military Readiness in the Indo-Pacific Region,” Sept. 30, 2024.



This National Hispanic Heritage Month event not only commemorated the many achievements and cultures of Hispanic Americans, but also showed appreciation for key joint interagency stakeholders within the INDOPACOM headquarters, service components, installation commands, and federal agencies.



Celebrated from September 15 - October 15, it is the only DoD special observance to span multiple months, coinciding with Independence Day festivities for several Latin American countries.



Ceremony attendees participated in the administration, planning, communications, logistics, and operations associated with international and domestic crisis preparedness and response, which helped save lives, reduce suffering, and minimize damage. Awardees collaborated with various organizations to not only build a mutually supportive network, but also achieve unity of effort with a whole-of-government approach.



Brig. Gen. Bill Soliz, commanding general of Medical Readiness Command Pacific (MRC-P) and Director of Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific (DHN-IP), served as the guest of honor at the luncheon and was joined by his Command Sergeant Major John “Mike” Contreras. Soliz recently became the armed forces’ first physician assistant as a general officer and currently oversees responsive medical forces, health service support, and force health protection across the INDOPACOM area of responsibility.



"This distinctive ceremony is a part of a special month-long celebration that reflects our military’s pursuit of leading as an inclusive organization in service of all,” said Soliz. “It was a great honor to collaborate with USINDOPACOM to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month and to acknowledge the remarkable contributions of our Hispanic service members and civilians throughout the Indo-Pacific region.”



Contreras thanked the participants for their commitment to improving civil-military readiness as well as their leadership and mentorship in enhancing the diversity of DoD. He stated, “I encourage you to continue your advocacy among the Hispanic community for future contingency planners, responders, and operators in our disaster-prone region.”



"Today's honorees have actively supported multilateral and multiagency engagements such as Pacific Sentry, Keen Edge, RIMPAC, HURREX, and many others, exemplifying the qualities of togetherness, trust, and a positive spirit, which have proved essential for successfully strengthening our force posture and contingency preparedness,” said Commodore Matthew Bowen, INDOPACOM Deputy Director of Operations. “I am grateful for all their hard work and challenge them to keep setting the example for the next generation of leaders to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific."



Participants highlighted the importance of harmony, perseverance, and resiliency in overcoming challenges throughout their personal lives and professional careers.



Awardee, U.S. Air Force SMSgt Abigael “Abby” Harmon, assigned to the INDOPACOM Manpower and Personnel Directorate, expressed, “the concept of family is highly valued within the Hispanic community, and I feel we have created that atmosphere in our J1 office, allowing us to respect, listen to, and work closely with one another to effectively accomplish demanding assignments under pressure and in times of crisis.”



Sergeant First Class Juan “Johnny” Maldonado, assigned to INDOPACOM Strategic Planning and Policy Directorate, talked about his upbringing and his work with the joint interagency coordination and theater security cooperation to develop and achieve shared goals with allies and partners.



"I’m grateful for the opportunities my parents provided me and for being born in the United States,” Maldonado said. “As a first generation American, I value the struggles my parents endured in their home countries of El Salvador and Venezuela. I appreciate how they adapted to the United States, a country where they were guests, and how they instilled in me a sense of responsibility for being American while remaining close to their culture."

