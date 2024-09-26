Air Force Officer Honors Family Legacy Through Medical Service and Leadership

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Baxter, allergist and immunologist with the 56th...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Baxter, allergist and immunologist with the 56th Healthcare Operations Squadron, Maj. Lauren Gabreski, allergist and immunologist with the 48th HCOS, and Lt. Col. Tasha Hellu, allergist and immunologist with the 10th HCOS, pose for a graduation photo by a Republic P-47 Thunderbolt at the Lackland Parade Field, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, in June 2024. Gabreski’s grandfather, retired Air Force Col. Francis “Gabby” Gabreski, flew the Republic P-47 Thunderbolt during World War II and the Korean War, becoming one of only seven U.S. combat pilots to achieve ace status in two wars. (U.S. Air Force photo by Daniel Steigelman) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas — In a small Greek diner on Long Island, New York, U.S. Air Force Maj. Lauren Gabreski remembers the summers spent with her grandfather, Francis "Gabby" Gabreski. While she and her brother played in the booth, their grandfather—better known as one of America’s top fighter aces—shared stories not of aerial combat, but of faith and family.



As an Air Force allergist and immunologist, Gabreski carries the values instilled by her grandfather. After completing the Allergy and Immunology Fellowship at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center on June 30, 2024, she transitioned to the 48th Healthcare Operations Squadron at Royal Air Force Lakenheath in the United Kingdom. Reflecting on her journey before the move, Gabreski shared how her family's military service shaped her path.



Drawing on the lessons from her grandfather, Gabreski emphasized the value of perseverance in her career.



“He faced adversity—two wars and raising a family of nine—but he kept pressing forward and was successful in everything he did,” she said.



With not only her grandfather, but also all his sons, including her father, and her mother serving in the military, Gabreski knew from a young age that she wanted to follow in their footsteps. Her grandfather, retired Air Force Col. Francis "Gabby" Gabreski, was a fighter ace who flew the Republic P-47 Thunderbolt in the Army Air Forces during World War II and later in the Korean War, when the U.S. Air Force was in its early years. He became America’s top fighter ace in the European Theater during World War II and was credited with downing 34 and a half enemy aircraft in aerial combat across both wars. Gabreski earned the rare distinction of being one of only seven U.S. combat pilots to become an ace in two wars.



Lauren’s father, a former AC-130 gunship pilot, and her mother, a former Air Force nurse, both served as role models throughout her life. Her mother’s service inspired her interest in medical care, while her father’s extensive Air Force career showed her the value of commitment to military service.



“My mom was an Air Force nurse, and that sparked my interest in medical service,” Gabreski said, reflecting on how her family’s influence shaped her decision to join the military and pursue a career in medicine. “My dad had a 20-plus-year career in the Air Force, and both of them were motivating.”



Gabreski’s medical journey began with her initial interest in dental work, but it was during her time shadowing a pediatrician that her true passion for patient care emerged. After graduating from the University of Mississippi Medical School, she served as a general pediatrician for four years. Her exposure to allergy care during an Allergy Extender Program sparked her interest in specializing further, leading her to apply for the Allergy and Immunology Fellowship at Wilford Hall.



Now, after completing her fellowship, Gabreski serves as the allergist and immunologist with the 48th Healthcare Operations Squadron at RAF Lakenheath. In this role, she hopes to inspire the next generation of Airmen by exemplifying leadership, support, and perseverance—qualities she admired in her mentors.



“Every job I’ve had, it’s always been about the people. Inspiring others and providing support for them makes a big difference in the workplace,” Gabreski said. “When people know you’ll stand up for them, the job is done better.”



These values continue to guide her in both her personal and professional life, as she honors her family's legacy and the principles her grandfather exemplified.