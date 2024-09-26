‘We Are Stronger Together, Connect to Protect.’ Reflections on Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

Photo By Patrick Bray | U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys in recognition of Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month...... read more read more Photo By Patrick Bray | U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys in recognition of Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month cohosted a bead walk with the 2nd Infantry Division, Sept. 13, 2024. The walk began at Balboni Field on Camp Humphreys and ended at the division headquarters. The purpose of the bead walk was to reduce stigma and spread awareness of suicide, display resources that are available within the community and instill a culture of trust, hope and connectiveness. Participants donned beads of assorted colors, which indicated a loss, struggle, or supporter of the cause. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA 09.30.2024 Courtesy Story USAG Humphreys

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – As we close the chapter on this year’s Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, our community can take immense pride in the unity, resilience, and support that shone through each event. It wasn’t just about marking a month on the calendar, it was about showing that mental health matters, that hope is real, and together, we can make a difference.



The month kicked off powerfully with a proclamation signing by Brig. Gen. Roderick. F. Laughman, deputy commanding general - sustainment, Eighth U.S. Army, at the Army Substance Abuse Program Resilience Community Concert. His words set the tone for what would be a meaningful month by emphasizing the importance of awareness and collective action. From the start, it was clear this was not going to be a passive observance but an active call to connect and engage.



One of the most moving experiences was the Honor Bead Walk, where Soldiers were invited to pick a bead that symbolized their unique struggles and stories. Each color represented something personal – a battle fought, a life lost, a journey toward healing, or support for the cause. Watching Soldiers, families, and community members walk with their beads in hand was a testament to the power of solidarity. In those moments, we were reminded that no one walks this road alone.



The speakers throughout the month helped amplify this message, including a service member who bravely shared his story at the Honor Bead Walk of attempting suicide three times and provided hope for those struggling in silence. His honesty was a gift, giving others permission to say, “I’m not OK,” and encouraging them to seek help.



Sgt. Maj. Herinah Asaah, chief religious affairs non-commissioned officer, Eighth U.S. Army, and Maj. Gen. Charles Lombardo, commanding general of the 2nd Infantry Division, who closed out the Honor Bead Walk on 2ID headquarters field, also spoke with compassion, sharing the importance of mental health awareness from both a personal and professional standpoint. Their collective voices were a powerful reminder that the fight against suicide transcends ranks, roles, and backgrounds, it's a human issue that touches us all.



Another highlight was the Making Strides Against Suicide Step Challenge. With a goal of five million steps, our community came together, showing not just physical strength but emotional resolve. By week three, we had already exceeded our goal, a reflection of how deeply committed the community was to this cause. Each step taken symbolized progress, a movement toward breaking the stigma surrounding mental health and a reminder that every effort counts.



Equally impactful were the opportunities to connect and heal through creative means. Dr. Jihye Park, a board-certified music therapist, led a music therapy workshop that allowed participants to express emotions through melody and rhythm. The special guest appearance of Chaplain Col. Martin Cho, USAG Humphreys chaplain, playing his saxophone, further enriched the experience, showing how music can soothe even the heaviest hearts. The Mindful Movement Workshop, in collaboration with the Red Cross and Soldiers in the Addiction Medicine Intensive Outpatient Program, demonstrated that healing comes in many forms. Through mindful movements, Soldiers learned practical techniques to manage stress, reminding all that mental well-being is about both the body and the mind.



The impact of these events was palpable. Over the course of the month, we saw Soldiers and civilians alike finding the courage to share their stories. I personally witnessed a transformation, individuals who had long carried the weight of their mental health struggles in silence began to speak out. For many, this month provided the space and safety to admit, “I am not OK,” something that, just a short time ago, might have felt impossible.



These moments of honesty and connection were exactly what this month was about, turning vulnerability into strength and letting the community know that help is always within reach.



Looking back, I believe this month was an overwhelming success. Between the powerful training sessions, heartfelt events, and personal stories shared, I feel confident that we made a lasting difference. My goal from the beginning was to change minds and remind anyone who feels isolated that they are not alone. I wanted our community to rally around this truth, help is available, and life is worth fighting for.



The bravery displayed throughout the month has left an indelible mark on our community. We have started a conversation that will continue well beyond these 30 days. We have shown that by coming together, we can create real, lasting change. Suicide prevention is not just a cause for a single month, it is a mission we will carry forward every day, with the knowledge that we are all part of the solution. The work is far from over, but with the strength and resilience we have seen, I am confident that we will continue to make strides, not just against suicide, but toward a future where mental health is prioritized and protected for all.



***



The USAG Humphreys suicide prevention program emphasizes ACE – Ask, Care and Escort.



ACE includes these three steps.



Ask, if there are recognizable signs.

• Pay attention to verbal clues.

• Behavioral changes such as withdrawal from social activities, increased substance abuse, or giving away prized possessions.

• Frequent and extreme mood swings, particularly from deep despair to sudden calmness.

• Sudden and prolonged withdrawal from friends and family, social isolation.

• Concerning posts or messages on social media platforms.



Care by approaching the individual.

• Choose the right time and place. Approach the person in a private and safe environment where they feel comfortable.

• Listen actively and without judgment. Show understanding and empathy, letting them know you care.

• Do not be afraid to directly ask if they are thinking about suicide. This can open the door for them to talk about their feelings.

• Encourage them to speak to a mental health professional and offer to help them find resources or make an appointment.



Escort by providing assistance.

• After the initial conversation, continue to check in on them regularly. Let them know you are there for them.

• If possible, help remove access to any means of self-harm, such as firearms, medications, or sharp objects.

• Encourage them to reach out to friends, family, or support groups. Sharing their feelings can reduce isolation.

• Obtain emergency contact information, such as a therapist or crisis hotline, and ensure they have it readily available.

• If you believe the person is in immediate danger, stay with them and call emergency services.

Suicidal behavior is a complex and sensitive issue that affects millions of people worldwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Recognizing the signs that someone may be contemplating suicide and providing them with the necessary assistance can save lives.



USAG Humphreys encourages anyone who may be struggling to seek help and reach out to those if you may know they are struggling.