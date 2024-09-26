National Hispanic Heritage Month: Family and Religion Important to Civilian Protocol Specialist

Courtesy Photo | Angela Marie Mercado, civilian protocol specialist for Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) is...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Angela Marie Mercado, civilian protocol specialist for Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) is featured in support of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which honors the achievements and contributions of Americans who trace their origin or descent to Mexico, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Central and South America, and other Spanish cultures. Currently, more than 14% of the Department of the Navy's total force shares Hispanic descent. (Photo courtesy of Angela Marie Mercado) see less | View Image Page

Navy Region Hawaii joins the nation in celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month to honor the achievements and contributions of Americans who trace their origin or descent to Mexico, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Central and South America, and other Spanish cultures.



For generations, Hispanic Americans have served on the front lines and supported critical operations at home and abroad, exemplifying their commitment to our nation's safety and progress. Currently, more than 14% of the Department of the Navy’s total force shares Hispanic descent.



Angela Marie Mercado, 41, learned many things from her maternal grandparents and uncle, including the importance of good manners and helping others in need. “They’re just beautiful role models,” she recalled. The lessons she learned as a child have helped her in current role as a protocol specialist for Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH).



A detail-oriented administrator, Mercado coordinates Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett’s schedule with CNRH staff, flag writer, and flag aide and frequently communicates with stakeholders. She also manages invitations to events such as change of command ceremonies, retirements, receptions, and barge tours. Mercado oversees the gifts that are given on behalf of the admiral and makes sure gifts received by the admiral’s office are properly documented.



Mercado grew up in San Antonio, Texas, and graduated from the University of Texas in her hometown with Bachelor of Science degrees in community health and biology. She began her career with the Department of Defense in 2015 and joined CNRH in 2021 as a records management and information specialist. She has been a protocol specialist since 2023. Mercado and her husband, Sgt. 1st Class Keiji Cayetano Mercado, an Army nurse who works as a wardmaster, have three children.



We spoke with Mercado about her family traditions, teaching her children Spanish and her heritage.



What does National Hispanic Heritage Month mean to you?



It means a lot. I’m very proud of my heritage when this month comes around. I look on Facebook reels for parades that are happening around the United States. Specifically, I was watching one from Chicago, one from New York, and seeing how big the parades are. You see the mariachis playing and the folklorico dancers, and the flags that are being raised and flown. I’m speaking from the Mexican side because that’s my culture.



A big part of the Mexican culture is our religion, which is Catholicism. That’s huge in our family. We do go to church every Sunday. My kids are in Catholic School.



I love my religion and everything it surrounds. I think it’s a beautiful thing and our family is wonderful. I can’t say it enough.



Is there a Hispanic person who inspires you?



My maternal grandma and my uncle. My maternal grandma passed. They were born in the United States. Their parents were born in Mexico. They were not well off by any means. They saved up their money. They were able to buy a house, but they were always giving. They were always people that wanted to help.



If there was a family in need, my grandma did anything and everything to help. She was a strong person. My grandpa supported her.



By trade she was a cosmetologist. My grandpa was actually in the Navy for one tour and he was a shoe repairman both in the Navy and outside. It wasn’t a life of luxury, but they made it work. They had their life of love and when we came along as far as the grandchildren, they taught us to be religious. We’re very strong Catholics. They helped us see the positive of everything.



They taught us that school was something to be kept up with, and don’t steer the other way because they wanted us to be better than them. They taught us manners too. They’re just beautiful role models.



I always strive to be like them when someone’s in need or someone needs a prayer.



I’m proud of who I am and how they raised my mom and my uncle. It takes a village to raise children and they were our village. I think we grew up wonderfully.



What is the most rewarding part of your job?



I’m an extrovert. I will say that really and truly the most rewarding part of my job is meeting all kinds of people and networking. I love that. That’s what keeps me going. I need people. I thrive around people and their warmness.



Do you have any Hispanic family traditions?



I have three children and I speak to them only in Spanish although they choose to only speak English. From birth, I’ve only spoken to them in Spanish, so if I accidentally say an English sentence or an English word to them they look at me really weird and they’re like, hey, you spoke English.



My husband doesn’t speak Spanish, so I’ll speak to them and then turn around and talk to him in English and that’s normal for them, but it’s not normal for mama to speak to them in English. That’s all they’ve ever heard from me.



Every Christmas, I make tamales. For me that’s special. My mom’s usually here for Christmas, so we do it together.



About National Hispanic Heritage Month



National Hispanic Heritage Month is unusual because it begins in the middle and end of two separate months: Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. This mid-September start date is significant, as it coincides with the Independence Days of several Latin American nations: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua on Sept. 15, followed by Mexico on Sept. 16, Chile on Sept. 18, and Belize on Sept. 21. Extending into October, the month also includes Día de la Raza on Oct. 12, a day that celebrates the fusion of Hispanic culture.