Gold Star Mothers and Families Honored at Punchbowl Ceremony

Photo By Eric Tagayuna | The U.S. Army 25th ID band performs during the Gold Star Mothers & Families’ Day...... read more read more Photo By Eric Tagayuna | The U.S. Army 25th ID band performs during the Gold Star Mothers & Families’ Day ceremony at the National Cemetery of the Pacific, Punchbowl, on Sept. 29. The music added a reflective atmosphere to honor the sacrifices of Gold Star families. see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU, Hawai’i — Gold Star Mothers and Families gathered at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as Punchbowl, on September 29 for a solemn and heartfelt ceremony honoring the sacrifices of their loved ones. The event, organized by U.S. Army Garrison Hawai’i and Survivor Outreach Services (SOS), marked the 12th annual observance of Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day, bringing together military leaders, service members, and community supporters.



In her opening remarks, Col. Rachel Sullivan, U.S. Army Garrison Hawai’i, commander, welcomed the Gold Star families and distinguished guests, recognizing their enduring strength and resilience. “We are here to remember and honor the service and sacrifice of our fallen heroes,” Sullivan said. “Gold Star Mothers and Families are an integral part of our military community, and we are committed to supporting them as long as they desire.”



The Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day observance has been held at Punchbowl since its inception in 1936, when Congress designated the last Sunday in September as a day to honor mothers who have lost a child in military service. In 2011, the observance was expanded to include all family members who bear the pain of loss for the ultimate sacrifice made by their loved ones.



Brig. Gen. Kevin Williams, deputy commanding general-operations, 25th Infantry Division, was the keynote speaker, delivering an impassioned address acknowledging the unimaginable cost borne by Gold Star families. “Your loved ones answered the nation’s call and sacrificed everything for our freedom,” he said. “Their courage and selflessness stand as a testament to the enduring values of honor and service. Today, we honor you, the families left behind, who continue to serve as living legacies of that sacrifice.”



The ceremony featured the presentation of Ti-Leaf lei, placed by the Gold Star families at the base of the Lady Columbia statue, symbolizing remembrance and respect. Each family also placed a pair of boots representing their fallen loved one, a poignant visual reminder of the lives lost in service to the nation. The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, a resting place for thousands of veterans and service members, served as a fitting backdrop for the event.



The playing of “Taps” by a lone bugler reverberated through the Punchbowl Crater, offering a somber reflection on the loss and a heartfelt salute to those who gave all. The ceremony concluded with a moment of silence and a group photo, capturing the unity and support of the community for the Gold Star families.



Survivor Outreach Services, part of the Army Casualty Continuum of Care, has been providing long-term support to families of fallen soldiers since 2007. SOS offers assistance with benefits and entitlements, community resources, grief counseling, and financial counseling. There are currently more than 280 active Gold Star Families registered in the U.S. Army Garrison Hawai’i SOS Program.



This year’s ceremony was attended by representatives from the Hawai’i National Guard, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, and the 25th Infantry Division, along with community leaders and service organizations such as the Veterans Patriot Guard Riders Motorcycle Club, who formed a ceremonial guard of honor during the procession.



“We remember our heroes not only for how they died, but for how they lived,” said Brig. Gen. Williams. “Today is about keeping their memory alive and ensuring that their families know that they will always be part of our Army family.”



As the Gold Star families left the hallowed grounds of Punchbowl, each carried with them the love and gratitude of a nation that will never forget their sacrifice.