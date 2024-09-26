Tennessee Guardsmen continue supporting rescue efforts in East Tennessee

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from Nashville’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, currently at the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from Nashville’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, currently at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport, prepare to transport Tennessee State Forestry personnel into the affected areas to begin debris removal, September 30. see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee National Guard continues to support the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and the state, county, and local first responders in the areas impacted by severe flooding following Hurricane Helene.



Tennessee Guardsmen are currently providing 24-hour, ground and aerial rescue and relief support. Since flooding began, servicemembers from the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, based at Knoxville’s Joint Base McGhee-Tyson and Nashville’s Berry Field, have rescued over 100 citizens, transported over 34,000 pounds of drinking water, food, generators, and other equipment to those in need. They also performed 11 reconnaissance missions surveying dams, bridges, roadways, and other critical infrastructure to begin repairs. Today, these aviators are continuing rescue and relief operations throughout the affected counties.



“Our priority has been to rapidly deploy to the affected areas and assist emergency responders with rescue operations,” said Maj. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “We are working with local emergency management agencies through TEMA by providing forces and support wherever needed. Our Guardsmen are prepared to help with relief efforts for as long as we are needed to ensure the safety of our fellow Tennesseans.”



More than 50 engineers and 30 vehicles from Trenton’s 230th Engineer Battalion and Knoxville’s 134th Air Refueling Wing are performing debris removal in Carter, Green, Unicoi, and Washington counties. Staged in Johnson City, they are using bulldozers, dump trucks, chain saws, skid steer loaders, and other equipment to clear roads and other critical areas. Another 50 engineers from West Tennessee are currently traveling to the area to assist.



Additionally, Task Force 176, comprised of Guardsmen from the 176th Combat Service Support Battalion, is in Johnson City using more than 30 Medium and Light Medium Tactical Vehicles to transport personnel and supplies in and out of the affected areas. These vehicles can transport between 2.5 and 5 tons of supplies each. They also established a supply distribution center and delivered two 400-gallon water buffalos to be used for showers and latrines.



All these missions are being coordinated through the Tennessee Military Department’s Joint Emergency Operations Center, which was stood up prior to Hurricane Helene making landfall. The JEOC operates continuously to manage the response of National Guard forces, communicate with partner agencies, and rapidly deploy emergency response assets.



The Tennessee National Guard is continuing rescue and relief efforts and will continue as long as needed. If someone needs assistance, please contact your local authorities. To report a missing person in the affected area, call the TBI FIND line at 1-800-TBI-FIND / 1-1800-824-3463.



