Best in the Fleet: USS Gerald R. Ford Wins the 2024 Battenberg Cup

NORFOLK, Va. - The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) was named the best all-around ship in the Atlantic Fleet based on accumulation of achievements, Sept. 30.

Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, presented the 2024 Battenberg Cup award to the crew of Ford during a ceremony held aboard the carrier at Naval Station Norfolk.

“Ford’s unmatched successes in 2023 have more than validated its namesake of ‘Integrity at the Helm,’” said Caudle. “Ford’s exceptional achievements as a frontline combat ship in the Atlantic Fleet are a direct tribute to the steadfast leadership, dedication, and consistently high performance of the Wardroom, the Chief Petty Officers, and the entire crew.”

Since 1977, the Battenberg Cup award is presented annually to a ship or submarine selected by the fleet commander as the best all-around in the Atlantic Fleet, based on crew achievements. Ford was selected as this year’s Battenberg Cup Award Winner after exhibiting superior battle efficiency during the 2023 calendar year.

Ford met the demanding requirements of a carrier strike group deployment to the U.S. Fifth and Sixth Fleet areas of operations. Supporting multiple combatant commanders, Ford supported multinational exercises, operating seamlessly with Allied and Coalition Navies and Joint U.S. services.

Ford successfully completed an eight-month deployment to the United States European Command Area of Responsibility, masterfully sailing more than 83,400 nautical miles while conducting 54 replenishments-at-sea, 26 restricted water transits, and five anchorages in foreign ports.

“I could not be more proud of this crew,” said Capt. Rick Burgess, Ford’s commanding officer. “The Sailors on this ship are extraordinary and incredibly smart. They make this ship what it is, and I look forward to what they will do in the future.

While in the Mediterranean, Ford immediately responded to the Israel-Hamas Conflict by proceeding at best speed to the Eastern Mediterranean, providing presence and meaningful deterrence. Additionally, the carrier strike group participated in and supported numerous multinational exercises and vigilance activities to increase NATO capability and deter aggression in the region.

In 1905, British Rear Adm. Prince Louis of Battenberg gifted the silver-plated trophy to North Atlantic Fleet Commander Rear Adm. Robley D. Evans to serve as a challenge cup in athletic competitions among the men of the North Atlantic Fleet. The USS West Virginia (BB 48) won the last challenge cup in a cutter race before both the ship and trophy sank during the Pearl Harbor bombings on Dec. 7, 1941. After the ship's restoration, the trophy was held by the USS West Virginia until its decommissioning in 1947.

Later, in 1978, a new competition was established to honor the operational efficiency and fighting spirit of U.S. Navy ships and submarines in the Atlantic Fleet.

Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest, largest, and most advanced aircraft carrier. As the first in its class, the ship represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. Ford-class aircraft carriers introduce 23 new technologies, including Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS), Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG), and Advanced Weapons Elevators (AWE). The new systems on Ford-class ships maximize efficiencies and capabilities with a 20% smaller crew than a Nimitz-class carrier, paving the way for future naval aviation.

