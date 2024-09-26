Hispanic Heritage Month: Master Sgt. Angel Olivo's Story of Cultural Pride and Military Service

FORT SNELLING, Minn.-- As Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated nationwide, many reflect on the stories of Hispanic Americans who have shaped this country through service and dedication. One such story comes from U.S. Army Reserve Master Sgt. Angel Olivo, 88th Readiness Division computer & network Non-Commissioned Officer in charge, who has spent more than 15 years in the U.S. military.

"I joined because I needed financial stability for me and my family," he shared.

At the time, his wife was not employed, and their son was only six months old. Olivo had to think about his family's future, and the military provided a path forward.

Like many Hispanic Americans, Olivo's decision to join the military was influenced not only by the need for stability but also by his family's legacy of service, which brought his family to the United States in 1989. His father began military service in the U.S. military in the early 1970s and set a powerful example for him. Service has always been a part of his family's story, and Olivo continues that tradition.

Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and raised mainly between the island and Atlanta, Georgia, this Soldier's life has been a unique blend of cultures. His connection to his roots, both in language and cultural traditions, has remained strong throughout his military career.

"There's a lot of Puerto Ricans in the Army," he said. "We have our food, our culture, the way we celebrate. There's already a bond there established."

Despite being from a small island, Puerto Ricans have made significant contributions to the United States, both in and out of the military, dating back to the 1898 Spanish-American War and World War I, which granted drafted Puerto Ricans U.S. citizenship.

"Even though it's a small island, Puerto Rico is known worldwide for music and culture," he added.

Olivo acknowledged the struggle that can come from military service as a Hispanic service member—the feeling of being pulled between two worlds.

"At times, it does divide you," he said. "But as long as I know where I'm from and who I am, that's all that matters to me."

Despite this, Olivo still encourages other Puerto Ricans and Hispanic people to join the military.

"Don't be afraid to show who you are and where you come from" he added when asked what he'd like to tell those who are thinking about joining. "Just because you're in the military, it doesn't take away who you naturally are."

Today, as he reflects on his career and heritage, Olivo acknowledges the importance of diversity representation in the military. "Here in the U.S., we're very mixed. The diversity is insane. We all come from different backgrounds," he reflected. “we should all be trying to learn from or at least understand each other."

For him, Hispanic Heritage Month reminds him of the sacrifices his family has made, the strength of his cultural identity, and the pride he feels in serving in an Army that values diversity. His story is just one of many that highlight the important role Hispanic Americans play in the U.S. military and the broader national fabric.

As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, stories like Master Sgt. Angel Olivo remind us to appreciate and listen to Hispanic Americans' impact on the U.S. military and the individual stories like his that make up that overall impact. Through his 15 years of service, Olivo has honored his family's legacy and embraced his Puerto Rican heritage, illustrating the importance of cultural pride within the military. His journey reflects the balance many Hispanic service members navigate—honoring their cultural roots while serving their country. Olivo's message to future generations is clear: embrace who you are and know that your heritage is a source of strength, not division.

