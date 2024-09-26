Hispanic Heritage Month mentoring session emphasizes unity, shaping better futures

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio --

The Air Force Materiel Command hosted a virtual Hispanic Heritage Month Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel, Sept. 23 drawing attention to the inclusive culture of the Air Force where people of all demographics can feel comfortable.



The event was held in conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month, the only Department of Defense special observation to span multiple months as it coincides with Independence Day celebrations in several Latin American countries.



Dr. Olga Mendoza-Schrock, Decision Sciences Branch Chief, Air Force Research Laboratory Sensors Directorate, and civilian lead for the AFMC Hispanic Empowerment and Advancement Team, led the discussion. She was joined by Joseph Oder, SES, Executive Director, Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center; Dr. Jonahira (Joni) Arnold, Deputy Director, 711 Human Performance Wing, AFRL; and Hector Guevara, Acting Deputy Division Chief, AFMC Systems Engineering and Technical Management Directorate.



Before the question session began, Oder took time to acknowledge the very diverse nature of the Hispanic people and to debunk some common and confusing stereotypes.



“It's quite common for people of Hispanic and Latin heritage to have no bilingual skills. Like many cultures who immediately adopt the English language as part of their transition into the American experience, Hispanic and Latin immigrants may not pass language skills to their children,” he said.



“Hispanics come from various places and circumstances, from immigration and integration within both North and South America and the Caribbean, and other places around the world,” Oder continued. “Hispanics and Latinos don’t share a specific appearance. They come in all shapes and colors, depending on their backgrounds and heritage.”



Despite their various heritages and experiences, all panelists agreed that being mentored and mentoring others is necessary to shape the future of the Air Force.



“I have all kinds of mentors, and I’ve learned something different from each one,” said Arnold. “When you have a good mentor, they have a perspective that you don't have because they sit in a different place and see opportunities that we don't necessarily see.”



Other panel members acknowledged that experience of “sitting in a different place.”



Guevara, for example, spent time as an active-duty enlisted member, commissioned reservist, defense contractor, and currently is a civil servant.



“I’ve used lots of different lenses to see this gigantic organization,” Guevara said. “I think the advantage of having a multicultural background is that you can do a better analysis of others.”



Guevera also talked about communication barriers and how to overcome them.



“I learned that you just have to slow down, listen and concentrate, and above all, never leave a meeting until everyone is on the same page,” he said.



Mentoring sessions such as this event establish a safe place to ask questions and learn about other cultures, while also showing an appreciation for an individual’s heritage and how they see themselves.



“You must not only bring your culture, you must listen and learn about other people's cultures and find out a way to help everybody be elevated,” said Oder. “Listen, and learn, and teach. It’s normal human experience to associate with people who have common interests or backgrounds, but it’s that fusion of cultures that makes the United States strong as a nation.”



To view the recording of the panel event, visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/937768/afmc-hispanic-heritage-month-cross-cultural-mentoring-panel.

.

The next AFMC Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel is scheduled for Oct. 22 in conjunction with National Disability Employment Awareness Month.



For up-to-date information on mentoring and upcoming events, visit https://www.afmc.af.mil/careers/AFMC-Mentoring/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2024 Date Posted: 09.30.2024 12:26 Story ID: 482107 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hispanic Heritage Month mentoring session emphasizes unity, shaping better futures, by Michele Donaldson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.