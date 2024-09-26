Navigating Heritage: Master Chief Christian Bolanos on Pride and Service in the U.S. Navy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va – For many, where a person comes from is an integral part of who you are. It can ground you, reminds you where you’ve been, and where you hope to go. For USS John C Stennis (CVN 74) Damage Controlman Master Chief Christian Bolanos, Hispanic Heritage Month not only serves as a reminder of his rich background, but also as an opportunity to share this background with his fellow Sailors.



Immigrating from Colombia in 2004, Bolanos' journey began unexpectedly when he was adopted by a Navy Sailor at the age of 10. “I had no idea I would ever be part of this organization,” Bolanos shared. For Bolanos, Hispanic Heritage Month represents a time to honor the heritage of those who come from diverse backgrounds, such as his own. "I never had plans on being here," he said, reflecting on his path from an immigrant to a Navy leader.



The celebration is deeply personal for the 17-year veteran. ”It's important to recognize those coming from different backgrounds, (like) the Hispanic community," he noted. He has seen a "huge influx" of Hispanic service members excelling in their roles, bringing pride and diversity to the force. This pride motivates him to actively support the cause each year, using his platform to inspire others from similar backgrounds to join the Navy. "Even if you were not born in this country, it is possible to be part of this organization and do great things," he said.



Hispanic heritage, which was expanded in to a 30-day observance by President Ronald Reagan in 1988, goes beyond the Navy for Bolanos. His own grandfather served in the Colombian army, and he now feels a strong connection to his family's military lineage. "It gets really deep," he explained, noting that his service has become a source of pride not only for himself, but also for his children. "One day, when they see pictures of me in my uniform, I hope it will bring some sort of value to them."



The Navy's diverse makeup allows service members to share their cultures and learn from one another. Bolanos highlighted the importance of these exchanges, which strengthen the bond between different communities within the Navy. "We all bring a lot of different views and perspectives," he said, adding that this diversity is key to maintaining the Navy's reputation as "the best Navy in the world."



Cultural exchange has been a constant theme in Bolanos' career, particularly during international travel during deployments. In 2014, he had the opportunity to give a tour of his ship to high-ranking officers from the Colombian army and air force. "That was really valuable," he said, reflecting on the importance of representing both his adopted and native countries.



As a proud member of the Navy and the Hispanic community, Bolanos believes the Navy does a good job recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month. He also stresses the role individual commands share in celebrating diversity. "The Navy has the program in place, but it’s up to each command to implement it," he noted. He believes that recognition should go beyond a single month, with a continuous effort to share stories and experiences from different cultures throughout the year.



For Bolanos, Hispanic Heritage Month is not just a celebration of the past but a call to action for the future. His hope is that by sharing his story and the stories of others, he can inspire more people from diverse backgrounds to join the Navy and contribute to its mission. "You don't have to be born here or know the language," he said. "It's all about your willingness to achieve."



As Hispanic Heritage Month continues to be recognized throughout the Navy, it serves as a reminder of the strength found in diversity. For Bolanos, it is a time to celebrate his journey, honor his roots, and continue inspiring others to serve.

