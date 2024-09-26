Guam National Guard attends first Joint Committee Meeting with Palau

PELELIU, Palau – A delegation from the Guam National Guard attended the 2024 United States-Republic of Palau Joint Committee Meeting (JCM) in Peleliu, Sept. 16-17. Guam Guard delegates attended as both newly signed State Partnership Program (SPP) partners with Palau, and as part of the U.S. Core Delegation from U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.



U.S. Army Col. Manny Duenas, Guam Guard SPP director, briefed committee members on the newly acquired partnership with Palau and highlighted opportunities for interoperability and collaboration.



“By design, the SPP helps with security cooperation objectives and building capacity,” said Duenas. “There is a slew of areas that we can collaborate on with the Palauan government that will strengthen our partnership and bring us closer together as Western Pacific entities.”



The JCM originated in 1994, when Palau became a sovereign state, as a biannual, bilateral meeting between U.S. and Palau senior officials. Over time, the committee has grown to include participation from across the Pacific, with subjects encompassing national security, environmental regulation and protection, economic expansion for Palau, and others.



According to Duenas, Guam and Palau are at an advantage for partnered exercises, interoperability, and key leadership engagements because of their shared cultural history and strategic locations in the Indo-Pacific.



“We face similar challenges,” said Duenas. “We have a sense of urgency in the Guam National Guard to be very proactive in fostering this partnership and helping each other face these challenges together.”



Hosting the committee of roughly 120 delegates was His Excellency Surangel Whipps Jr., president of Palau and head of delegation. Whipps welcomed Duenas and other Guard SPP planners including Senior Master Sgt. Craig Quichocho and Master Sgt. Joshua Losongco. Whipps expressed his optimism for the State Partnership with the Guam Guard.



“This is about a partnership with our friends who we share similar values with regarding culture, freedom, democracy, and rule of law,” said Whipps.



Whipps also noted there are many Palauan men and women who serve in the Guam National Guard, which makes this State Partnership Program even more unique among the 54 states and territories.



“This new partnership gives Palauans serving in the National Guard an opportunity to come back and serve in Palau which makes it special,” said Whipps. “At the end of the day, all we want is peace. If you want true prosperity, it can only happen through peace.”

