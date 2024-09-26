Tulsa District awards contract for Osage Cove, Sarge Creek road repairs

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tulsa District awards contracts for Osage Cove, Sarge Creek road repairs

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Story by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a $3.5 million construction contract for work at two parks on Kaw Lake, Sept. 27.

    Tulsa District awarded the contract to ACU Construction, LLC., of Carrollton, Texas, repair roads at Osage Cove and Sarge Creek public use areas.

    Tulsa District operates 238 parks with nearly 6,000 campsites, 51 improved swimming beaches, and 223 boat ramps.

