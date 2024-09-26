Tulsa District awards contract for Osage Cove, Sarge Creek road repairs

The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a $3.5 million construction contract for work at two parks on Kaw Lake, Sept. 27.
Tulsa District awarded the contract to ACU Construction, LLC., of Carrollton, Texas, repair roads at Osage Cove and Sarge Creek public use areas.
Tulsa District operates 238 parks with nearly 6,000 campsites, 51 improved swimming beaches, and 223 boat ramps.
