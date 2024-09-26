The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a $27.9 million contract for construction at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, Sept. 27.
Tulsa District awarded the contract to Diversified Construction, of Edmond, Oklahoma, for construction of a KC-46 A kitting facility.
The KC 46 Pegasus is the newest aerial refueler in the U. S. Air Force’s fleet.
The Tulsa District Military Construction section performs project management initiatives from conception to construction and delivery, and the Tulsa District Contracting Office executes contracts for projects for military customers at six Air Force and Army installations in Oklahoma.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2024 08:48
|Story ID:
|482025
|Location:
|TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tulsa District awards construction contract to Oklahoma company, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.