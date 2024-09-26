Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tulsa District awards construction contract to Oklahoma company

    Tulsa District awards construction contract to Oklahoma company

    Photo By Brannen Parrish | A hangar at the KC-46A maintenance campus at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The...... read more read more

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Story by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a $27.9 million contract for construction at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, Sept. 27.

    Tulsa District awarded the contract to Diversified Construction, of Edmond, Oklahoma, for construction of a KC-46 A kitting facility.

    The KC 46 Pegasus is the newest aerial refueler in the U. S. Air Force’s fleet.

    The Tulsa District Military Construction section performs project management initiatives from conception to construction and delivery, and the Tulsa District Contracting Office executes contracts for projects for military customers at six Air Force and Army installations in Oklahoma.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2024 08:48
    Story ID: 482025
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tulsa District awards construction contract to Oklahoma company, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Tulsa District awards construction contract to Oklahoma company

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    Construction
    Tulsa District
    Contracts Awarded
    Military Programs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download