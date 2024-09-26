USS Antietam Pins its Final Chiefs

LaDonna Singleton, Commander, Naval Surface Forces Public Affairs



HONOLULU (September 27, 2024) – Two Sailors assigned to USS Antietam (CG 54), Chief Fire Controlman Daniel Delgado and Chief Fire Controlman Robin Phillips were pinned to chief petty officer Sep. 27 during a ceremony on board Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. These are the last two chiefs inducted into CG 54’s Chiefs Mess.



“I am the last of a heritage of the whole ship. I am excited. It means a lot to be a part of this ceremony today,” said Phillips.



Chiefs are recognized for exemplary technical expertise within their rating, superior administrative skills, and strong leadership ability. Most importantly, chiefs bridge the gap between officers and enlisted personnel, acting as supervisors as well as advocates for their Sailors.



“The culmination of this process was more challenging than anything I ever did in my life. It’s kind of a relief to know the season is over, but the hard part starts now - actually taking care of Sailors and getting out there and doing the job,” stated Delgado. “The fact that we are going to be the last chiefs of the Antietam holds a special meaning to us.”



Promotion to chief petty officer requires passing an exam, exceptional performance evaluations, and board selection. Once selected, those seeking to earn the rank of chief petty officer must complete the six-week initiation that involves physical fitness, team-building exercises, leadership training and lessons on history and traditions.



Executive Officer Cmdr. Antonio Jones expressed the value of chiefs. “One thing I told our new chiefs. They are not just setting the standard. They are the Navy standard. Their leadership, commitment, and integrity will inspire us all to uphold the values and make us stronger and that is what we need going forward,” he said. “We need their fresh leadership. Chiefs are the backbone of the Navy. They set the standards and hold the standards.”



“I did three seasons above this ship. Last night was one of my happiest moments for me as a command master chief. I saw my Chiefs Mess work together in unity. Any CMC in the Navy will tell you that is what they expect – teamwork. I am so proud of our Chiefs Mess working together and understanding what team means.” Command Master Chief Antonio Roberts continued, “Understand this, whenever you need support and whenever you have questions, you have a Chiefs Mess to lean on. You can’t be afraid to ask.”



The chief petty officer, as recognized today, was officially established April 1, 1893, when the rank “petty officer first class” was shifted to “chief petty officer.” This new rank encompassed nine ratings, or occupational specialties: chief master-at-arms, chief boatswain’s mate, chief quartermaster, chief gunner’s mate, chief machinist, chief carpenter’s mate, chief yeoman, apothecary, and band master.

