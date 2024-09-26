A Time-Honored Tradition

Photo By Cpl. Alexis Sanchez | U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines stand at the position of attention during a Chief Petty...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Alexis Sanchez | U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines stand at the position of attention during a Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 27, 2024. Established by the Navy in 1893, the distinction for Chief Petty Officer was marked by changes in uniform and authority, with Chief Selects completing a six-week initiation that included physical fitness, team-building, and leadership training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexis Sanchez) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — In the words of U.S. Navy Adm. William Halsey, "You see those battleships sitting there, and you think that they float on water, don't you? You are wrong. They are carried to sea on the backs of those Chief Petty Officers.”



On September 27, 2024, U.S. Marines, Sailors, families, and friends gathered at the Base Theater on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune to honor the pinning of 20 Sailors and two Marines to Chief Petty Officer (CPO), a distinction that a select few accomplish in their military careers.



"This is a significant milestone in a Sailor's career," stated Master Chief Petty Officer April Merriman, a Basset, Virginia native and the command master chief of 2d Marine Division. "Other branches of service typically separate their senior enlisted personnel at the rank of E6 level, while the Navy has distinguished its senior enlisted leaders at the Chief Petty Officer [E7] level since 1893.”



To be selected for the six-week transformation to CPO, Marines and Sailors met demanding prerequisites. They underwent rigorous physical training and team-building exercises that symbolized their evolution as a senior enlisted leader.



The ceremony featured the traditional CPO rank insignia, a gold fouled anchor with "USN" in silver, symbolizing stability and the responsibility to safeguard those they lead. Friends and family members pinned the ranks onto their collars, while the promoted individuals also received a combination cover, representing their new rank and responsibilities.



"Today, we recognize not just a promotion but a commitment to lead, mentor, and inspire," stated Merriman, emphasizing the significance of the Chief's role in the Navy. "Each Marine and Sailor standing here on this stage embodies the values of honor, courage, and commitment that define our Navy."



The ceremony welcomed each CPO with the striking of a bell, the piping of the boatswain, which is a distinction typically only conducted for officers, and the recitation of the CPO’s creed. These symbolic traditions represent the call to duty and leadership within the Navy.



"A Chief is charged with not only training junior enlisted Sailors but also junior officers," described Merriman. "We expect our new Chiefs to develop the critical thinking skills needed to lead our Sailors into the next conflict."



As these newly appointed CPO’s step into their roles, their unwavering commitment to mentorship and leadership sets the stage for a future of resilience and excellence, guiding the next generation of Marines and Sailors.