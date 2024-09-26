Fort Novosel celebrates ‘Backbone of the Army’ during Week of the NCO

Photo By Kelly Morris | Command Sgt. Maj. Kirk R. Coley, Aviation branch command sergeant major, speaks during...... read more read more Photo By Kelly Morris | Command Sgt. Maj. Kirk R. Coley, Aviation branch command sergeant major, speaks during a noncommissioned officer professional development session as part of the "Week of the Noncommissioned Officer" at Fort Novosel, Ala., September 25, 2024. The event focused on the history of NCO contributions to the Army and the nation, celebrating the impact NCOs across the generating force have on warfighting and delivering combat ready formations to the operational force, as well as strengthening the profession. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris) see less | View Image Page

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala.--The U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel foot-stomped the importance of the Noncommissioned Officer Corps during a “Week of the Noncommissioned Officer” at Fort Novosel, Ala., September 23-27, 2024.



Through various planned events, the observance highlighted the significant contributions of the NCO Corps.



NCOs are the Army’s “true source of competitive advantage over our adversaries,” said Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, USAACE and Fort Novosel commander, in a video released as part of a planned social media blitz.



He pointed out that enlisted Soldiers comprise 78 percent of the Army: More than 347,000 enlisted Soldiers serve in more than 140 military occupational specialties. Gill emphasized that they are led by NCOs.



“You have distinguished yourselves as the world’s most accomplished group of military professionals,” Gill said.



For more than 250 years, NCOs have served at all levels of leadership and have earned the reputation as the backbone of the U.S. Army. They are entrusted with the training, health and welfare of America’s most precious resources—its sons and daughters.



NCOs are leaders, trainers and guardians of the Army standard. They embody the Army Values, live the Soldier’s Creed, set the example, and represent the strength of the American Soldier.



Command Sgt. Maj. Kirk R. Coley, Aviation branch command sergeant major, said the week was set aside to “acknowledge the hard work and legacy of all those NCOs who have gone before us who have laid the foundation for what is known as the Backbone of our Army.”



“It's also a chance for our leadership to showcase and celebrate the impact NCOs across the generating force have on Warfighting and Delivering Combat Ready formations to the operational force through rigorous institutional training,” Coley said.



During the week, NCOs were featured on official social media platforms, including Sgt. 1st Class Travis Adams, a combat medic who serves as detachment sergeant at the U.S. Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory.



“I have a chance to influence the lives of aviators and Soldiers in the future,” Adams said, of his once-in-a-lifetime, broad-reaching opportunity in the research community that he never envisioned.



On Thursday, NCOs from around Fort Novosel and joining virtually from USAACE’s outlying units based at Fort Huachuca and Joint Base-Langley Eustis, participated in professional development sessions with a panel of enlisted leaders from around the post, including: Command Sgt. Maj. Julio T. Santos of 110th Aviation Brigade, Command Sgt. Maj. John R. Bonilla of 1st Aviation Brigade, Command Sgt. Maj. Jose M. Perez of the NCO Academy, Sgt. Maj. Maria D. Darby of the USAACE Army National Guard liaison office, and Master Sgt. Moriah L. Mattingly of the U.S. Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory.



The session, which was intended to strengthen the Army profession, covered topics including the history of the NCO corps, roles and responsibilities of the NCO, and the value of the NCO Creed today.



“Thanks for what you do on a daily basis to take care of Soldiers and help us transform the future soldiers of our branch, whether you’re involved in AIT, warrant officer training or you’re just part of the staff helping process them as they come in the pipeline here, you’re super, super important,” Coley said.



“The Private E1 that is graduating this week out of AIT is going to be the staff sergeant in 2030…. The investment that you’re making in those individuals right now is what’s going to lead us through the next conflict,” he said.



He charged them not to underestimate their value and impact across the Chief of Staff of the Army’s four priorities of warfighting, delivering combat ready formations, transformation and strengthening the profession.



Coley said his initial goal when he enlisted was to serve for only six years and then go to school and train to work as an electrical engineer, but because he enjoyed serving, he is still in uniform after 29 years.



“What we’re charged to do is a fun job, but it’s what you make of it. Invest in your Soldiers and make sure that they’re trained and ready to do what the Army and the military is asking them to do and what they’re going to ask of us in the future,” Coley said.



Sgt. Hope Ragan, an air traffic controller at Cairns Army Airfield, said the professional development portion focused on counterproductive leadership was especially relevant to her because of an experience she had at a previous job.



“My goal is to never land myself in that,” she said. “This reaffirmed that thought process that I originally had when I wanted to join and become an NCO. I wanted to be the person my father didn’t have when he was in the Army. I wanted to be the person I didn’t have at my last duty station. I think it’s important for NCOs to network together to bounce ideas off each other and become more beneficial for the next group (coming) up,” Ragan said.



She said she encourages people do command climate surveys, because in that process she was able to voice her opinion and help bring about a “new wave of leadership,” she explained.



Ragan said she and her coworkers try to make the workplace an environment where Soldiers know they can talk to someone if they need help.



“Our group is big but it’s small enough to where we can catch like the mood swing change. It’s like You’re not yourself today, let’s go talk, what’s going on with your family, like what we discussed with the panel, actually get to know the soldiers to know that this is what is important for us. We need you to be at you’re A game, and we can go get you the help you need,” she said.



Coley said recognizing NCOs across USAACE is not limited to the week’s activities. They are recognized throughout the year in number of ways, including the Instructor of the Quarter/Year competition, Best Squad (NCO of the Year) competition, and by being submitted by their brigades as NCO of the Week. Also, as senior leaders conduct their routine battlefield circulation, they are always looking for NCOs to recognize who go above and beyond.



“Regardless of what branch the NCOs are part of, they make the mission happen on a daily basis. I’m proud of the commitment of the NCOs to do the best that they can with the limited resources or limited time to be able to accomplish all the things that are being asked of them, and to see their innovation,” Coley said. “They take pride in what they do.”



The post's preparations for potential impacts from Hurricane Helene on Thursday halted some planned events. The NCO Induction Ceremony has been rescheduled for October 10.