From the courtroom to the field: Staff judge advocate brings teamwork to the mainstage

Lt. Col. Saleem Razvi, 7th Bomb Wing Legal Office staff judge advocate, poses for a photo with his rugby ball in the courtroom at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 27, 2024. Razvi, who has played rugby since he was in college, recently led the U.S. Air Force Men's Rugby Team to a second-place finish in the Armed Forces tournament in Colorado. During his first year as head coach, he led his team to score more than 20 points during the tournament and had two players selected to the All-Armed Forces team.

Since 1823, people around the world have played the sport of rugby showcasing teamwork and athleticism on the field.



For Lt. Col. Saleem Razvi, 7th Bomb Wing Legal Office staff judge advocate, the game of rugby is more than just a sport. It’s a way to show teamwork in the military while representing the greatest Air Force in the world.



“I started playing rugby in 2000 while I was at Texas Tech University,” said Razvi. “I was always attracted to sports, so I played football in high school and then rugby in college. After college, I continued to play rugby in Ft. Worth, Texas.”



Razvi’s time on the Air Force rugby team started after he was introduced to the team by a coach who worked for a local rugby club in San Antonio, Texas.



“I tried out for the team and was able to make it on,” said Razvi. “I started out as a player and then became the officer in charge of the team. I was the assistant coach last year and now this is my first year as the head coach.”



He recently led the Air Force men’s rugby team to a second-place finish in the Armed Forces tournament in Colorado. His team scored more than 20 points throughout the tournament showing dominance during each game. At the end of the tournament, two of his players were selected to the All-Armed Forces team.



Rugby is a growing sport, attracting more participants and fans each year. This tournament saw 2,928 attendees and reached 24,000 online, reflecting the public’s enthusiasm for the game.



Rugby is not just for seasoned athletes; it’s an inclusive sport that welcomes anyone interested in personal development. Razvi emphasizes that the rugby community is open to all, fostering a brotherhood that extends beyond the game. Outside of the Air Force, Razvi continues his drive for coaching rugby by leading youth and teenagers in the local community.



“I’ve been coaching youth and high school level rugby since around 2016,” said Razvi. “I’ve coached in various places including when I was in Arizona. There in Arizona, I worked with various youth organizations like the select organization called the Bobcats where I coached high schoolers and some children under the age of 16.”



Although he’s always had a passion for various sports, there’s a different feeling that keeps Razvi coming back to rugby.



“Rugby is a very unique sport with a very unique culture, where it's really all about the camaraderie between you and the people on the field,” said Razvi. “I think what attracts a lot of people is the culture with rugby. Whenever you need someone in the rugby community, there's an instant connection even with the opposing team. You may, you know, have that physical battle on the field, but then afterwards it's, ‘Hey, let's go have a drink’’ and you pick them up and you leave all of that stuff on the field.”



As a staff judge advocate, he represents the Air Force in the courtroom while in uniform but as a rugby coach and player, he embodies the Air Force culture and core values while wearing a jersey.



“I can say there is something about putting on an Air Force jersey,” said Razvi. “It's a unique experience to be able to represent what you do every day in a different forum, in front of fans, in front of family, and be there with other people that you serve with. I think there's pride in always putting on the uniform, but you get even a more sense of pride putting on that jersey because now you're representing the Air Force in that form.”



For more information about the Air Force men’s or women’s rugby teams or anyone wishing to try out, visit the Department of the Air Force rugby Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DAF7s or the Air Force Sports website at www.dafsports.com.