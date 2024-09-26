National Hispanic Heritage Month Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together

Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California is honoring Hispanic Heritage Month, also known as Latino Heritage Month, which pays tribute to the achievements and vibrant history of the Latino community in the United States from September 15 to October 15.

The observance began as Hispanic Heritage Week in 1968 under the administration of President Lyndon Johnson. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed legislation that extended this week-long celebration into a month-long recognition.

This month is strategically positioned in September and October to align with the independence festivities of various Latin American nations. A few examples of these celebrations are Independence Day, which occurs on September 15 for countries such as Mexico, Chile, Nicaragua, Honduras, Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Guatemala. Additionally, Puerto Rico observes Grito de Lares on September 23, while the Festival Internacional Cervantino commences October 11 in the city of Guanajuato, just prior to the Dia de Los Muertos, which takes place later.

The Latino community is fundamentally integrated into the essence of American culture. As per the 2021 Pew Research Center data, individuals identifying as Hispanic or Latino represent over 19 percent of the U.S. population, establishing them as the largest ethnic minority in the country.

According to the 2020 Demographics Profile of Marine Corps Active-Duty Members, the proportion of Hispanic or Latino individuals within the United States Marine Corps stands at 23.5 percent. This figure represents a notable increase since 2019 and is anticipated to rise further by the year 2025.

As reported by Marines.mil, Hispanics represented approximately 12 percent of the Corps in 2013, marking the highest proportion among all minority groups in the Marines. Gunnery Sergeant Donovan Saltergreen, Equal Opportunity Advisor from Camp Pendleton/Marine Corps Installation--West, expressed how he has seen the Hispanic/Latino diversity grow within the Marine Corps., “Over the past 15 years, I've observed a steady increase in Hispanic/Latino representation within the Marine Corps, particularly among senior leaders and officers. The appointment of Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Carlos Ruiz is a powerful testament to this progress. Additionally, the presence of influential Hispanic/Latino policy makers at Headquarters Marine Corps highlights the growing diversity at the highest levels of leadership.”

Aboard MCLB Barstow, which encompasses Nebo, the Yermo Annex, and tenant commands, such as 1st Force Storage Battalion, Production Plant Barstow, Marine Depot Maintenance Command, and Defense Logistics Agency, data from Human Resources displays that individuals who have self-identified as Hispanic account for 54 of the female workforce and 186 of the male workforce, resulting in a combined total of 240 among the 886 civilian employees working aboard the installation. “While specific statistics on recent growth may require access to internal data, the trend is clear: the Marine Corps is increasingly reflective of the diverse American population it serves,” said Gunnery Sgt. Saltergreen. This immense representation of Hispanic culture further illustrates the significant growth of installation and its ongoing trajectory towards an increasingly diverse future.

Since the late 1990s, the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute has developed an extensive range of materials related to special observances, aimed at assisting local unit commanders in fostering awareness within their respective organizations. The theme for the Department of Defense and MCLB Barstow this year, “Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together,” reflects the innovative and resilient nature of the Hispanic community. It emphasizes the solidarity that has played a crucial role in paving the way for future generations. Per the Department of Defense’s personnel and readiness memorandum on National Hispanic Heritage Month, this theme is illustrated by the achievements of three notable figures: Master Sergeant Roy Benavidez, a recipient of the U.S. Medal of Honor, whose courageous actions surpassed the expectations of duty; U.S. Navy Captain Mery-Angela Sanabria Katson, whose guidance has served as a source of leadership and motivation; and Private First-Class Roberto Clemente, a Major League Baseball icon whose commitment to sportsmanship and community service continues to inspire many. These individuals exemplify the diverse contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans to the enrichment of our society.

Ashish Vazirani, personnel performing the Duties of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel readiness, articulates in the memorandum, “For generations, Hispanic Americans have served on the front lines and supported critical operations at home and abroad, exemplifying their commitment to our Nation's safety and progress… Let us all celebrate the past and present achievements of our Hispanic American teammates and embrace the rich heritage within this diverse population. As we honor their heritage, we also recognize the vital impact they have made to the safety and security of our nation.” Despite the diverse backgrounds of individuals, including factors such as ethnicity, race, and gender, Marines and civilians constitute a united family of the few and the proud. They unite with honor, courage, and a steadfast commitment to their mission, collectively overcoming their adversaries both on the battlefield and beyond.

Hispanic Americans contribute significantly to the richness of American society through their diverse cultures and heritage. Our nation, particularly its military, benefits from the dedication, resilience, and integrity of these individuals who embrace American citizenship and infuse their values into our society. “Several key events have shaped the USMC/DOD's approach to diversity: The repeal of "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" in 2011, coupled with the DOD’s first official recognition of Pride Month the following year, marked significant milestones in fostering a more inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ service members. Ongoing national conversations about racial and social justice have reinforced the importance of diversity and inclusion within the military. The Marine Corps has taken proactive steps to address these issues through training and initiatives aimed at fostering understanding and respect. The increasing diversity of the American population has underscored the need for the military to reflect the demographics of the nation it defends,” stated Gunnery. Sgt. Saltergreen. The Marine Corps recognizes these contributions by facilitating expedited naturalization and celebrating the service of these Marines who protect our nation. The pursuit of the American dream is attainable, and the Marine Corps plays a vital role in supporting this endeavor.

As we further explore the richness and importance of Hispanic culture, it is essential to recognize the importance of safeguarding and respecting these traditions in an increasingly globalized world. Gunnery Sgt. Saltergreen highlighted, “Marines are acutely aware of the impact of global and domestic events on our mission and personnel. The current political climate and social issues around the world necessitate ongoing training and awareness to ensure we remain a cohesive and effective fighting force. We are committed to fostering an environment where all Marines feel respected and valued, regardless of their background.” By appreciating the uniqueness of Hispanic heritage, we can deepen our understanding of cultural diversity and promote cross-cultural awareness.



