NY Army National Guard cuts the ribbon on state-of-the-art maintenance shop in Troy

Guests at the ribbon cuttring ceremony for the New York Army National Guard's new Field Maintenance Shop 17 explore the new facility on Sepot. 27, 2024 in Troy, New York. The new Field Maintenance Shop will be home to 16 mechanics serving the vehicles used by the 1,000 New York Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to New York's Capital Region, especially the 42nd Infantry Division headquarters.

TROY, New York-New York Army National Guard leaders and New York state officials cut the ribbon on a $16.7 million state-of-the art field maintenance shop in Troy New York on Friday, Sept. 17.



The new facilities will service the vehicles assigned to the headquarters of the 42nd Infantry Division, as well as 16 other New York National Guard units stationed in New York’s Capital Region.



The 18,808 square foot building, which was finished five months ahead of schedule will help improve the New York Army National Guard’s vehicle readiness rate above its current 90 percent, according to Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York.



The building replaces a 11,000 square foot facility built in 1971 which is no longer big enough to accommodate modern military vehicles, Shields said.



It is also designed to use less electricity, generate its own power with solar panels, and conserve water, he said.



“The building is green in color on the outside and “green” on the inside,” Shields said.



This new building, where 16 maintenance personnel will work full-time, also demonstrates the New York Army National Guard’s commitment to Soldiers, Shields emphasized.



“While this new facility is wonderful, it’s real impact, and the most important impact, is on our Soldiers and their well-being,” he said.



“This facility directly supports our highest priority, our people, they are our most valuable resource, by ensuring everybody has a great place to work and train,” Shields added.



This new building is part of the New York National Guard’s effort to upgrade old armories in New York City and statewide, Shields said.



New York was the top state for strength in entire Army Guard in 2021, 2022,2023 and now 2024, he said. Currently the New York Army National Guard, with 11,334 Soldiers, stands at 110 percent if authorized strength, Shields, said.



Jeannette Moy, the head of New York State’s Office of General Services, which designed and oversaw the construction of the building, said her agency values the work it does for the New York National Guard.



“New York state is so grateful and the governor is so grateful for everything you do which is why these types of projects are so incredibly important for OGS,” she told the National Guard Soldiers in the audience.

The new maintenance building is very unique because it balances, function, sustainability and force protection, Moy said.



The building is built so that it limits energy consumption by couple daylight, with LED lighting and energy efficient heating, lighting and air conditioning systems, Moy said. The plumping in the building also uses less water, she said.



Rainwater falling on the roof is collected to help wash vehicles. Solar panels on the rood and on the ground outside, will generate 145 megawatts annually, 15 percent more than the building needs, she said.

In addition, 75 percent of the construction waste produced during the project was recycled.



This field maintenance shop is the first in the nation that will qualify for the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, or LEED, certification, Moy said.



She and Shields both praised the facilities builders, Bette & Cring LLC of Latham, New York; Flex Electric LLC of Waterford, New York; and Crisafulli Brothers Plumping and Heating Contractors Inc., of Albany New York, for finishing the building early and $300,000 under budget.



The only downside, Shields said, is that there is no furniture for the building yet, because they had planned order it in December.



The 18,808 square foot masonry and insulated metal panel building houses three general purpose work-bays. This allows six military vehicles to be serviced inside simultaneously. There are also outdoor concrete aprons which allow additional vehicles to be serviced outside in good weather.



The new facility can handle any of the 1,500 vehicles used by the New York Army National Guard ranging from Humvees to massive satellite trucks.