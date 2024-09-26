USS Washington Arrives at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

PORTSMOUTH NAVAL SHIPYARD, Maine – The Virginia-class Block III attack submarine USS Washington (SSN 787) and its dedicated crew of more than 130 personnel arrived at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard September 27, 2024, where it will undergo scheduled maintenance and system upgrades. Recognized as the Navy's center of excellence for the overhaul, repair, and modernization of attack submarines, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is equipped to modernize and maintain the operational readiness of Washington.



“The project team is excited to welcome the crew of USS Washington to the shipyard and get started with the execution of the maintenance availability and is looking forward to working collectively with the ships force, along with the shipyard and enterprise stakeholders to deliver a more lethal Washington back to the fleet, ready to fight,” said Gabriel Griego, Washington Project Superintendent.



Stretching more than 377 feet in length and 34 feet in width, Washington displaces nearly 7,900 tons. Its construction was awarded to the Electric Boat division of General Dynamics at Newport News Shipbuilding, Virginia, with the submarine officially commissioned October 7, 2017. Since then, it has played a crucial role in sharpening the U.S. Navy’s warfighting edge.



On December 21, 2023, Washington returned from its most recent deployment where it executed the Chief of Naval Operations plan for America’s warfighting Navy. Throughout this deployment, the submarine was instrumental in aligning warfighting efforts with joint forces, conducting crucial maritime security operations, and enhancing interoperability with allied nations through joint exercises. Washington traversed over 37,000 nautical miles and reinforced diplomatic relations through successful port visits in Faslane, Scotland, and Tromso, Norway.

As a multi-mission fast-attack submarine, Washington bolsters five of the six core capabilities of the Navy's maritime strategy: sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security, and deterrence. It is designed to excel in various mission areas, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare, and mine warfare. Washington effectively projects power ashore by deploying special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles, thereby assisting in the prevention and preparation for regional crises.



The submarine is under the command of Cmdr. Keith Turnbull, who assumed leadership July 19, 2024. The community of South Berwick, Maine is hosting Washington for the duration of its availability at the shipyard, helping to strengthen the bonds between the Navy and local residents.



As Washington undergoes these system upgrades, its crew will continue training to build warfighters for the intensity of combat.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2024 Date Posted: 09.27.2024 13:35 Story ID: 481965 Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US Web Views: 26 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Washington Arrives at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, by Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.