Wheeler Middle School Receives $100,000 Fitness Grant, Boosting Student Wellness

Photo By Robert Haynes | Wheeler Middle School students put the new rowing machines to the test at the DON’T...... read more read more Photo By Robert Haynes | Wheeler Middle School students put the new rowing machines to the test at the DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. The facility aims to enhance physical fitness and mental well-being for military families in Hawaii. see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawai’i – Major Sheldon Wheeler Middle School, located on Wheeler Army Airfield, celebrated the ribbon cutting of its new $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. The state-of-the-art facility, made possible by The National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils (NFGFC), aims to enhance student wellness by promoting physical activity and mental well-being among school age children.



Although Wheeler Middle School operates under the Hawai’i Department of Education, it serves a significant number of children from military families based at Wheeler Army Airfield and Schofield Barracks. The new fitness center will play a pivotal role in supporting the school’s unique military affiliated community, offering students a much-needed outlet for both physical exercise and mental health.



Wheeler Middle School is one of three schools in Hawai’i selected to receive the DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center as part of NFGFC’s national initiative to provide fitness centers to all 50 states. Through public-private partnerships, the foundation builds these fitness centers at no cost to taxpayers or state funds.



Ms. Lori King, director, Directorate of Family Moral and Welfare, U.S. Army Garrison Hawai’i, fitness icon Jake Steinfeld, chairman of the NFGFC, Teri Waltz, vice principal, Wheeler Middle School and Cheryl Lee, faculty teacher, Wheeler Middle School were present for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, where they commended the school’s commitment to student health and fitness. Steinfeld, known for his motto of “Don’t Quit,” emphasized the role of fitness in academic success, noting that physical activity not only improves health but also boosts confidence, self-esteem, and classroom performance.



“Physical fitness has always been a staple in the Army, and getting our kids immersed in fitness at the middle school level is key to a healthy lifestyle and productive future,” said Ms. King.



Wheeler Middle School, with its large military-affiliated student population, understands the challenges faced by military families. Frequent relocations and parental deployments often create stress for children. The DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center will serve as a vital resource, providing students with a physical outlet to manage their mental well-being.



“We’re especially excited for our military-impacted students who have additional burdens of moving and family deployments,” said Cheryl Lee. “This fitness center will add a layer of support, helping students stay healthy both physically and mentally.”



The new facility will be available for physical education classes, morning open exercise sessions, and after-school programs, ensuring that students have multiple opportunities to stay active. The school community also hopes to integrate the fitness center into team sports conditioning and student clubs, promoting a sense of belonging and teamwork among students.



The fitness center is a product of a strong partnership between the Hawai’i Department of Education, the NFGFC, and the U.S. Army. As part of the Army’s commitment to physical fitness and family support, the new facility aligns perfectly with the Army’s values of fostering healthy, active lifestyles.



Fitness icon Jake Steinfeld, who spoke at the event, highlighted the positive impact that fitness can have on students’ lives, particularly those in military communities. “It’s an honor to be here at Wheeler Middle and see how this fitness center will make a difference. Physical fitness is a cornerstone of a healthy life, and I believe this center will help these students thrive both in and out of the classroom.”



The DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center is a testament to the power of collaboration and shared commitment to student well-being. As the school looks ahead, it envisions the fitness center as a lasting resource for both physical fitness and mental resilience, ensuring that military-connected students can face the challenges of adolescence and Army life with confidence and strength.



The fitness center is now officially open, and the school community is excited to see the transformative changes it will bring for the students at Wheeler Middle School.