Navy Counselor 2nd Class Luvenia Lena Everettjackson, USN

Luvenia Lena Everettjackson, a 35-year-old from Harlem, New York, was raised in Rochester, New York. From a young age, Luvenia understood the value of perseverance and ambition, especially as the third oldest of eight siblings and the first girl in her family. As she grew up, her dreams took shape against the backdrop of a supportive family and a vibrant community. Her journey with the Navy began 12 years and 3 months ago, a decision that would lead her to places and experiences she once only imagined.



Growing up in Rochester, Luvenia faced the challenges many young people in her community encounter. However, she was determined not to be defined by her circumstances. She joined the Navy to pay for nursing school, travel the world, and become a better version of herself. The Navy offered her a path to not only achieve her dreams but also to become a role model for her siblings and community.



Throughout her service, Luvenia has served at various commands, including NOSC Rochester, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 27, and NMCB 5. Each assignment provided her with unique opportunities to grow, learn, and contribute. As a Seabee, Luvenia found a family among her fellow sailors, and the camaraderie she experienced helped her navigate the challenges of military life.



“The Navy has allowed me to see the world and make an impact overseas while on deployments,” Luvenia shares. “It has given me the opportunity to work towards my dream of becoming a nurse while learning how to be a great Seabee. The Navy has also allowed me to make my family proud and pave the way for my siblings to see what it’s like to work towards your dreams and break through barriers.”



Her passion for helping others led her to become a recruiter. For the past two years, Luvenia has been a guiding force for those looking to follow in her footsteps. Her motivation to become a recruiter was deeply personal. “I decided to become a recruiter to show others who look like me and grew up as I did that they too can become successful and don’t have to be a product of their environment,” she explains. “I want to help people have the opportunities that the Navy gave me.”



While serving as a recruiter, Luvenia has achieved significant milestones. She was accepted into Trinitas School of Nursing, where she made the Dean’s List for two consecutive semesters. Recently, she completed her last class to receive her associate degree in Health and Science. Balancing her responsibilities as a recruiter with her education, Luvenia exemplifies dedication and hard work.



“The best part of recruiting is when I get applicants who really want to join and have the odds stacked against them,” she says. “Months later, they are able to join, and I see the smile on their faces as they thank me for not giving up on them. The most rewarding moment is when I get that phone call on a Thursday, and they say, ‘I did it. I finished boot camp.’”



Beyond her work with the Navy, Luvenia is actively involved in her community. She volunteers at the New Jersey Pride Center, a safe space for LGBT kids and young adults, and the Irish House, which operates a food pantry and offers wellness exams. “This shines a positive light on the Navy because it shows the community that we care and are a part of it,” she emphasizes.



Luvenia’s personal goals are as ambitious as they are inspiring. She aims to become a registered nurse and eventually commission into the Nurse Corps. Her long-term aspirations include building her own house and joining the Peace Corps. “The Navy has given me the financial freedom to go to school,” she says, reflecting on how her service has supported her ambitions.



What makes Luvenia unique is the passion and hard work she puts into everything she does. As the first female in her family to join the Navy and earn a degree, she has set a powerful example for her siblings and community. Married for one year and a proud owner of a bearded dragon named Hagrid, Luvenia enjoys playing basketball, longboarding, and watching anime and crime shows.





Petty Officer Everettjackson’s Quote



“If you’re not investing in yourself you’re already behind “