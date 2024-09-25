SSI, post honor Hispanic Heritage Month

By the Soldier Support Institute

National Hispanic Heritage Month commemorates the many achievements and cultures of Hispanic Americans.



The observance, celebrated from Sept. 15 – Oct. 15 each year, is the only Department of Defense special observance to span multiple months, coinciding with independence day celebrations for several Latin American countries.



Sept. 15 is the anniversary of independence for five countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.



It extends into October because Oct. 12th is known as “El Dia de la Raza,” or “The Day of the Race.”



It is a day celebrating the many nationalities present in the history of Mexico, Central America, and South America.



Medal of Honor recipient Master Sgt. Roy Benavidez, 1935-1998, from Cuero, Texas was a Soldier with tremendous honor and courage and is a recipient of the Medal of Honor for his bravery in the Vietnam War.

Benavidez was born in 1935 in the small town of Cuero, Texas. He joined the Texas National Guard and later transferred to active duty, as part of the 82nd Airborne Division. In 1965, Benavidez was deployed to Vietnam.

While on patrol, he stepped on a land mine and was so badly injured that doctors told him he might never walk again. Through sheer willpower, he secretly began a nightly training routine to redevelop his legs. He ended up walking again, avoiding discharge, and returned to the 82nd Airborne. In 1967, he joined the 5th Special Forces Group in Vietnam.

Their helicopter crashed, and Benavidez was shot in the abdomen. Still, he secured classified documents, helped the wounded, and managed to call in air strikes to secure another extraction. Trapped on the ground for six hours, Benavidez was wounded several more times while carrying injured service members and important documents back and forth to the rescue helicopter. Benavidez suffered 37 wounds and was thought dead. He was placed in a body bag and was later discovered to be alive. He recovered over the next year and was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross.

In 1981, his award was upgraded to the Medal of Honor after an eyewitness to his mission was discovered.

Until his death in 1998, he mentored underprivileged children and successfully advocated for continued benefits for disabled Vietnam Veterans.

What does Hispanic heritage month mean to you?

Capt. Kristopher Jamill Cruz: Hispanic Heritage month is a time to know our culture, customs, and traditions. This month gives the Hispanic community a time to display how diverse the Hispanic culture is. From South America to Central America, Mexico, the Caribbean, we all share a language, but our traditions, our foods, our dances, and customs are different. This month shows others that one language is not everything in the Hispanic community, and we invite others to learn our customs, learn our traditions, and learn why we are so passionate and loving. We welcome everyone with open arms, and let you fall in love with our culture.

How are you/ How can you be a pioneer of change to shape a better future for generations to come?

Capt. Jiovany Ulisses Gutierrez Molina: I am paving the way by demonstrating to my community, whether subordinates or civilians,

