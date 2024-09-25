SWESC Holds Hispanic Heritage Celebration

GREAT LAKES, Ill (25 September 2024) – The Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command Great Lakes (SWESC GL) held a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at Naval Station Great Lakes (NSGL), September 19.

The celebration included performances by the dance company Origenes, from Bogota, Colombia, and was organized with the assistance of the non-profit organization Ballet Folklorico Tayahua (BFT).

“This was a remarkable event for the Great Lakes community,” said Cmdr. Gary L. Hudson, SWESC GL executive officer. “It’s incredibly important that we display the diverse cultures that make up our Navy and educate young Sailors on its importance.”

BFT is an international non-profit dance organization located in Waukegan, Ill. BFT’s mission is to instill discipline, confidence and promote education on Hispanic customs and traditions through performing arts. Ballet Folklorico Tayahua was founded by Maria Muñoz in 2013.

“[My mother Maria] came to this country with a dream to open a dance studio and teach children the traditional dances of Mexico [so they would] not forget where they came from,” said Amanda Diaz-Bahena, an NSGL Fleet and Family Support Center Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Victim Advocate and Director of Advocacy for BFT. “We want to make sure our students at BFT feel connected to their culture and heritage in addition to learning more about other cultures in our diverse world.”

In 2021, BFT started their annual Fiesta Sin Frontera, or Party Without Borders, festival. This year, they invited the dance company Origenes from Bogota to represent and perform the tradition dances of their country at the festival.

“It is important to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month because we honor all the countless contributions that Latino Americans have contributed to our amazing country,” said Diaz-Bahena. “Hispanic Heritage Month recognizes significant achievements of Hispanics and Latino Americans to the United States, and celebrates their history, culture and traditions. Through these celebrations, we can all help to inspire younger generations and bring communities together.”

