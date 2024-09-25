At Fort Buchanan, taking care of people is all about readiness

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Personnel from the installation's Plans, Analysis, and Integration Office (PAIO) conducted an Operational Excellence (OPEX) Training for new team members and supervisors, Sept. 20, at the Training Support Center.



The OPEX training is part of the United States Army Installation Management Command Service Culture Campaign, which seeks ways to enhance customer service and inculcate a culture of service excellence within all facets of the Command.



OPEX is a powerful tool that empowers employees to treat each other and those they support with care and respect. By developing skills through OPEX training, employees can enhance their customer service, contributing to a more efficient work environment and a culture of service excellence.



"It's critically important to understand who we are, how we onboard our teams, how we ensure that everybody is empowered and that when we say that there's a pledge, it's more than just words. It's more than a signature on a checklist," said Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan commanding officer.



New Army employees must undergo OPEX training within their first 90 days of service, with annual refreshers afterward.



"As a leader, it helps me hone the skills that I already have and look at different ways to assist current and new employees. This training is important to me because it's all about accessing customer service," expressed Robert L Perkins, the new Fort Buchanan's Human Resources Office director.



The emphasis to developing a culture of service excellence is a testament to Fort Buchanan’s dedication to our mission and the people we serve. This focus on service excellence is a clear indicator of how we prioritize taking care of people and supporting our service members' readiness to perform their mission.



With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.

