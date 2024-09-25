USACE Real Estate Division Chief celebrates 36-year career

Photo By Emily Klinkenborg | Col. Ronald Sturgeon, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District commander,...... read more read more Photo By Emily Klinkenborg | Col. Ronald Sturgeon, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District commander, fastens a Department of the Army Civilian Retired Lapel pin on Ralph Werthmann, Real Estate Division chief, celebrating 36 years with the Corps during a ceremony, Sept. 25, 2024. His final day is Sept. 30, and he is looking forward to spending more time with family and refining his wood-working skills. see less | View Image Page

Ralph Werthmann, Real Estate Division chief for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, celebrated his 36-year career with the Corps during a retirement ceremony, Sept. 25, 2024.



Teammates, family and friends gathered to highlight Werthmann’s accomplishments and share stories about their time working alongside him.



“People have noted that I look excited, and I am,” said Werthmann. “You just know when it’s time and I’m feeling good about it.”



Col. Ronald Sturgeon, the District’s commander, presented Werthmann with his Certificate of Retirement and a Department of the Army Meritorious Civilian Service Medal during the ceremony. He also received a Woodrow Berge Distinguished Award from USACE Director of Real Estate, Paula Johnson-Muic.



“I’m kind of a low-profile type, so I tried to talk my folks into not doing anything,” said Werthmann. “I don’t think I won that battle.”



Having a USACE career that spans several decades, marked by diverse roles and substantial achievement, the District was determined to ensure Werthmann’s departure was anything but ordinary.



Werthmann grew up as a carpenter’s son in Omaha, Nebraska, and entered the construction business with his father shortly after high school. The trade led him to opportunities in Colorado, but he eventually made his way back to Nebraska where he worked as a commercial property manager and leasing and sales associate for a real estate developer.



He then pursued a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and specialized in Real Estate and Land Use Economics at the University of Nebraska Omaha to advance in his field. Werthmann began his career with the Corps of Engineers at the Omaha District in 1988 as a Realty Specialist, shortly after graduation.



Werthmann furthered his education by earning a Master of Science degree in Public Administration from the University of Nebraska in 1993, equipping him with a robust foundation for his extensive career.



One of the best pieces of advice he was given was from Lt. Gen. Joe Ballard, the 49th Chief of Engineers and Commander of USACE at the time. Ballard visited the Omaha District and discussed wanting to diversify the Corps during one of their town halls. Ballard mentioned how USACE personnel often join a District in a community they are born and raised in, and never seek opportunities with other Districts for professional growth.



“He said, ‘If you want to move up, move out,’ and that always stuck with me,” said Werthmann.



Werthmann worked his way up within the Real Estate Division, eventually becoming the civil branch chief.



“I had risen to a GS-12, and I looked at the branch chief jobs and thought, ‘these guys are all my age, and they aren’t going anywhere,’” said Werthmann. “‘I’m going to start looking outside of Omaha.”



So, in 2000, after 12 years with the Omaha District, Werthmann went on to serve as the Real Estate Division Civil Branch chief for the Kansas City District in Missouri.



A Real Estate Division branch chief slot opened two years later within the Rock Island District in 2002, and Werthmann decided to put his name in the hat. He was selected for the position and his family was off to Illinois.



That same year, Werthmann had the opportunity to serve in a short-term assignment as the chief of real estate in the Gulf Region Division in Iraq.



Upon his return, Werthmann served as acting chief of the Rock Island District Project Management Branch and then acting deputy District engineer before finally joining the Savannah District in 2007.



He continued to accumulate a variety of technical and leadership experience while at the Savannah District by filling short-term assignments as the chief of real estate at South Atlantic Division, Pacific Ocean Division, and the South Pacific Division.



In his current role, Werthmann supervised a team of 53 real estate professionals, including realty specialists, appraisers, budget analysts, program analysts, and foresters. He also managed the real estate activities for the Wilmington and Charleston Districts, and U.S. Army Central Command in Kuwait and Qatar.



“I’ve been Ralph’s deputy for four and a half years, but I’ve known him for 17,” said Stephen Bruce, USACE, Savannah District, Real Estate Division deputy chief. “The three words I’d use to describe Ralph are: steady, supporting and fair.”



Bruce met Werthmann when he first arrived at the Savannah District, and since February 2007, Werthmann has led the Real Estate Division with distinction, making him the most tenured senior leader and division chief in the Savannah District.



“He taught us to be deliberative, manage expectations, and always have your employees’ backs,” said Bruce.



Werthmann’s leadership supported a range of unique regional and national programs, including the acquisition of military recruiting offices in a three-state area, an active timber disposal program, and the Homeowners Assistance Program across the United States.



Under his leadership, Werthmann’s team managed a wide array or real estate functions and projects. One of the latest initiatives is the Real Property Exchange Program for the Army Reserves. This program exemplifies the Savannah District's innovative approach to managing real estate assets and supports the broader mission of the Army Reserves.



“The Corps is an exciting place to go to work,” said Werthmann. “You’re not going to find what we do in the private sector.”



His final day in the Corps of Engineers is Sept. 30, and he is looking forward to spending more time with family and refining his wood-working skills.



“I liked real estate and liked doing something new every day,” said Werthmann. “There was always some twist to something that we’ve always done, and we solved the problem.”