Pioneers of change: U.S. Air Force hosts Hispanic Empowerment and Advancement Team Conference 2024

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas — The Department of the Air Force Hispanic Empowerment and Advancement Team hosted a conference in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month at the Inter-American Air Forces Academy auditorium at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Sept. 18, 2024.



The all-day conference featured keynote speakers, special interest panels of enlisted leaders and fireside chats. The event brought together Hispanic community leaders and advocates to discuss the unique challenges and opportunities Hispanic service members and civilians face in the Air Force.



"This conference is an important opportunity for us to come together and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of our Hispanic service members and civilians," said Marianne Malizia, Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Office of Force Resilience and the Chief Diversity Officer for the Department of the Air Force. "While we've made significant progress, there is still much work ahead. Each of us plays a role in identifying and removing barriers to ensure we can recruit, retain and develop Airmen and Guardians from all backgrounds, races and ethnicities, ultimately maintaining a ready and resilient force to defend our nation."



Malizia emphasized the importance of feedback from attendees, stating, "Your input, your questions, your interest in how to move things forward is vital as we continue to make the Air Force and Space Force an employer of choice."



U.S. Air Force Col. Becky Móntaño Beers, Deputy Director for Enterprise IT at the Pentagon, spoke about the significance of the Hispanic Empowerment and Advancement Team. "HEAT is one of the Air Force's Barrier Analysis Working Groups. It's important for the Air Force to have these different working groups to remove barriers related to recruiting and retention," she said.



Beers highlighted that "Hispanics are not a monolithic group," and the diversity within the Hispanic community enriches the Air Force.



Various speakers shared insights on leadership, diversity and career advancement throughout the day.



"The theme of this year's Hispanic Heritage Month conference is 'Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together,' which is a fitting theme because that is exactly what HEAT has been doing," Malizia noted.



HEAT conference lead planner, and IAAFA Plans and Programs Manager, U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Zane Narro leaned into this year’s theme that embodies the innovative and resilient spirit of the Hispanic community.



"Our intent in HEAT is to break down barriers we face as service members, both enlisted and civilian," Narro said. "It is important so that we don't miss out on key demographics that can better assist us, especially in Great Power Competition, and all of our allies and service members in Central and South America who are facing challenges each and every day."



The Department of the Air Force Hispanic Empowerment and Advancement Team is dedicated to promoting the advancement of Hispanic service members and civilians, and this conference is one of many initiatives aimed at fostering inclusion and empowerment within the Air Force.



The conference concluded with a performance by a Mariachi band, celebrating not only Hispanic heritage but also the Air Force's 77th birthday. One member of the audience said how this conference was a great reminder that the Air Force is a family. She was grateful for the opportunity to celebrate her heritage and the Hispanic military community’s shared commitment to service.

