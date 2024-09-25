Walter Reed, Defense Health Network National Capital Region Excel in JOES Best of the Best Rankings

By Bernard S. Little

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center



Patients rated five Walter Reed physicians and two clinics among “the best of the best” in delivery care in results of the third quarter’s Joint Outpatient Experience Survey (JOES) recently released by officials of the Defense Health Agency (DHA).



Walter Reed’s Drs. Gregory Chesnut (Urology Clinic), Christiaan Kroesen (Ophthalmology Clinic), John Cody (Orthopedic Clinic), and Kevin Broderick (Ophthalmology) are listed among the top 20 specialty care providers. Walter Reed’s Dr. Shuchi Saluja (Internal Medicine) earned a spot among the top 20 primary care providers. Walter Reed’s Optometry and Radiation Therapy clinics are noted among the top 20 specialty care clerks and receptionists listing.



To enhance the patient experience, the DHA asks its beneficiaries to rate their care and patient experience. Responses are reported quarterly and annually in the JOES Best of the Best reports, which contain the top-performing clinics, providers, clerks and receptionists, each broken out by primary care and specialty care categories.



“The Defense Health Network National Capital Region (DHN-NCR) is proud to announce its outstanding performance in the third quarter’s JOES Best of the Best rankings,” stated Rick McNamara, chief of Public Affairs for the NCR. “DHN-NCR facilities and staff have been recognized across multiple categories, demonstrating their commitment to delivering exceptional health care services to military members, veterans, and their families,” he added.



McNamara listed the following DHN-NCR’s recognition in the third quarter’s JOES Best of the Best rankings:



Category 1: Top 20 Specialty Clinics:

#11. Dumfries Occupational Therapy

#16. ATAMMC Audiology Clinic



Category 2: Top 20 Primary Care Clinics:

#1. Fairfax Pediatrics Clinics



“Achieving the top spot, the Fairfax Pediatrics Clinic sets a high standard for pediatric care within the DHN-NCR, providing comprehensive and compassionate services to our youngest beneficiaries,” McNamara shared.



Other DHN-NCR’s rankings included:



Category 3: Top 20 Specialty Care Providers:

#2: WRNMMC Urology Clinic – Dr. Gregory Chesnut

#3: WRNMMC Ophthalmology Clinic – Dr. Christiaan Kroesen

#5: FGGM (Dunham) Optometry Clinic – Dr. Cesar Costales

#9: WRNMMC Ophthalmology Clinic – Dr. Kevin Broderick

#10: WRNMMC Orthopedic Clinic – Dr. John Cody

#17: ATAMMC Ophthalmology Clinic – Dr. Shannon Robinson



“These rankings highlight the exceptional care provided by our specialty clinics and physicians,” McNamara said.



Chesnut says about his specialty that “It offers the opportunity to engage with patients about sensitive health issues, and to offer meaningful surgical and medical treatments that can provide immediate solutions to problems not easily talked about.”



Broderick is chief of vitreoretinal surgery in the Department of Ophthalmology at Walter Reed, explains that he was inspired to pursue the specialty after his suffered a significant ocular injury in college.

“That made me greatly appreciate both the value and fragility of sight, so I wanted to spend my career helping those who faced the same fears that I had once - the fear of losing sight,” he said.



Additional DHN-NCR’s top performers included:



Category 4: Top 20 Primary Care Providers:

#4: ATAMMC Family Medicine – Dr. Michael Dickman

#5: WRNMMC Internal Medicine – Dr. Shuchi Saluja

#6: ATAMMC Internal Medicine – Dr. Renata Nowak

#8: ATAMMC Internal Medicine – Dr. Zarmira Ahmed-Yusuf

#12: ATAMMC Family Medicine – Dr. Heather Kuhlman

#17: FGGM Internal Medicine – Dr. Russell Davis



“Our primary care providers continue to lead the way in delivering personalized and high-quality care. Congratulations to these dedicated clinicians who consistently go above and beyond to meet the health care needs of our community,” McNamara added.



Among the specialty care clerks and receptionists, DHN-NCR’s top achievers were:



Category 5: Top 20 Specialty Care Clerks & Receptionists

#1: WRNMMC Optometry Clinic

#3: ATAMMC Ophthalmology Clinic

#16: WRNMMC Radiation Therapy Clinic



“These achievements recognize the outstanding work of our clerks and receptionists, who play a vital role in ensuring seamless patient experiences in our specialty care clinics,” he explained.



Those in the DHN-NCR also recognized were:

Category 6: Top 20 Primary Care Clerks & Receptionists

#2: FGGM (Fillmore-New Cumberland) Family Medicine

#14: ATAMMC Pediatrics Clinic



“Our clerks and receptionists in primary care continue to exemplify excellence, demonstrating commitment to patient-centered care and operational efficiency,” stated McNamara.



"We truly appreciate the feedback from our patients. Our team of professionals across the National Capital Region are dedicated to providing compassionate and excellent health care," said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, Director of the Defense Health Network NCR. "These rankings highlight how our team goes above and beyond to provide the highest quality care to our service members, retirees, and their families. We are committed to building trust between our patients and their healthcare team."



“Although only making up approximately 5 percent of all military medical treatment facilities in the Military Health System (MHS) the DHN-NCR earned 17 percent of all top honors,” McNamara added.



“The Defense Health Network National Capital Region is dedicated to delivering high-quality health care to military members, retirees, and their families,” McNamara shared. “Our network's success in the Q3 JOES Best of the Best rankings is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our staff to provide exceptional care and service.”



For more information about DHN-NCR and our health care services, please visit https://www.health.mil/About-MHS/Defense-Health-Networks/DHN-NCR. The DHN-NCR is currently open for enrollment at many of its sites, including Walter Reed, and people can call Humana Military: TRICARE East at 1-800-444-5445 to enroll.

