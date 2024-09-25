First Female to Graduate from the M1A2 Master Gunnery Course

Fort Cavazos, Texas, Sept. 25, 2024 --- Nearly two years ago, in December of 2022, Staff Sgt. Cinthia Ramirez,

Ramirez enlisted in the Army immediately out of high school at the age of 18, becoming the first person in her family to join the military.

“I didn’t want my parents to pay for college,” said Ramirez. “I joined for the benefits and to do something no one has done in my family.” As of 2024, she has been in the Army for seven years and has spent all seven of those years at Fort Cavazos.

After earning the rank of sergeant, she realized that she needed to start setting goals for herself in order to progress in her career as well as improve herself as a Soldier and as a noncommissioned officer (NCO).

“My first platoon sergeant was a master gunner (MG), and he inspired me to become one once I fully understood what an MG was,” said Ramirez. “Once I became an NCO, one of my fellow platoon sergeants had just returned from the course and said I would be a perfect candidate."

An MG has a wide array of duties outside that of a normal M1 armor crewman. They are considered subject matter experts on their weapon platforms that play critical roles in the overall Army mission. They’re also responsible for all aspects of gunnery training, including developing training materials, overseeing live-fire ranges, and ensuring that all standards are followed. They also have the duty of advising commanders and being part of the planning, development, execution, and evaluation of all combat and gunnery-related training.

After securing her slot, Ramirez arrived in Fort Moore, Georgia, to attend the arduous 53-day course. Unfortunately, she failed the first time through and initially didn't want to go back. However, after receiving encouragement from her family and friends, she decided to continue. This time, her efforts were met with success, and in December 2022, she became the first female to complete the rigorous training required to become a master gunner.

After completing the MG course, Ramirez left Fort Moore to return to Fort Cavazos, confident in her skills and abilities, and eager to share her newfound knowledge with her fellow Soldiers. A few months after her return, she was promoted to the rank of staff sergeant and recognized that it was now her duty to help shepherd the next generation of soldiers.

“My work life changed completely, and my responsibilities became much greater,” said Ramirez. “We work all the time, especially when it comes to prepping for field problems and exercises. We have late nights constantly getting work done. I’ve learned that MGs are very knowledgeable, and everyone goes to them for the expertise they have. Gunnery is something we take great pride in, and it allows us to use everything we’ve learned and put it to use.”

Along with being the first female to finish the course, she is also the first Hispanic female to graduate.

“I think it has definitely humbled me in many ways,” said Ramirez. “It’s not just about being female; it’s more about ensuring we hold up our end when it comes to physical capabilities. Mindset is never an issue when it comes to understanding our jobs. It's the physical aspect that may require extra work to help our brothers. This is why we have to have an understanding of that and know we can do what males can, but we may require more work, and that’s okay. If you're humble enough for that, then combat MOSs are no issue.”

Ramirez hopes her story inspires all soldiers, and not just females, who are headed to the MG course.

“Get ready for stressful nights, long study nights, and a lot of knowledge thrown your way,” said Ramirez. “But once you graduate or pass each test block, it’s all worth it. You meet the best instructors who stay in your life even afterward, and maybe even the best friendships form as well. We all became family, and we always will be.”

Since this major accomplishment, Ramirez’s story has paved the way for others to do the same. Since her graduation, Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Cox, another M1 armored crewman assigned to the Texas Army National Guard’s 3rd Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, became the first female National Guard soldier to graduate from the Army National Guard Warrior Training Center’s M1A2 Abrams Master Gunner Course.

Staff Sgt. Ramirez's accomplishments reflect those of all Hispanic soldiers in the Army, as well as female Soldiers. Hispanic Soldiers have played a vital role in the Army and have fought in almost all of the nation's wars.

One of the most memorable examples of this is the story of Master Sgt. Roy Benavidez. Benavidez was a Green Beret assigned to Detachment B-56, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), 1st Special Forces in the Republic of Vietnam. While serving in Vietnam, his helicopter went down over enemy territory; Benavidez rescued eight Soldiers and called in airstrikes, all while sustaining heavy injuries. It was for these actions that he was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor. There were even discussions about renaming the formerly known Fort Hood after him, but that honor instead went to Gen. Richard Cavazos, the first Hispanic Soldier ever appointed to the rank of four-star general.

Hispanic Heritage Month is about recognizing the accomplishments of Hispanic Soldiers such as Cavazos, Benavidez, and Ramirez, and all they have done for the Army.

When asked what advice she would give to any Soldier, Hispanic or not, Ramirez said, "If you don't know what you want to do in your career, that's okay. Try everything out — schools, promotions, boards, anything. Don't be afraid to pursue something outside of the norm. If you don't succeed, at least you tried. Try again if you want, but don't let failure scare you; don't let the influence of leadership dictate how you pursue your career. We are all human. We choose this job, so choose what you do with it."

