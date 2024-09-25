Change of Responsibility for Fort Detrick’s Garrison Team

FORT DETRICK, Md. – Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Detrich officially took the reins of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Detrick from Command Sgt. Maj. Michael D. Dills II during a Change of Responsibility ceremony, Sept. 13.



The event, held at the Fort Detrick auditorium, was attended by colleagues, family, friends, and leaders, marking a significant transition in leadership.



The IMCOM colors are passed from Col. Christopher Chung, US Army Garrison Fort Detrick Commander to CSM Erick Detrich, incoming US Army Garrison Fort Detrick Command Sergeant Major.



The auditorium was filled with a sense of camaraderie and respect as attendees gathered to honor the service and dedication of Command Sgt. Maj. Dills, who transitioned to the role of Command Sergeant Major for the United States Army Medical Research and Development Command on July 10, 2024. His tenure was celebrated with remarks given by U.S. Army Garrison Fort Detrick Commander Col. Christopher Chung, highlighting his numerous contributions and unwavering commitment to the Fort Detrick community.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Dills was a command representative and ambassador of Fort Detrick, strengthening relationships with the surrounding civilian communities from the City of Frederick, Frederick County, Montgomery County and the State of Maryland,” said Chung. “CSM Dills is a relationship builder, a sounding board for other senior enlisted advisors across the installation. He led efforts to incorporate all senior enlisted from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Space Force stationed on Fort Detrick. This initiative increased collaboration and enabled the Garrison to quickly handle issues that impacted Service Members, their families, and tenants of the installation. CSM Dills, the installation is better for your leadership.”



Wrapping up his remarks, Chung welcomed Detrich, ensuring him that he was joining a great team.



“CSM, you and I are fortunate and privileged to serve here at Fort Detrick with the best civilian workforce and garrison team in the Army,” said Chung. “I look forward to serving with you over the next two years and accomplishing great things; let’s get to work!”



Command Sgt. Maj. Dills expressed his gratitude to his team and the Fort Detrick community. He mentioned that this was one of the strangest farewell speeches that he’s given, considering he’s literally going nowhere but the other side of the hall. Dills shared highlights from his time as the Garrison CSM and mentioned how grateful he is that he won’t have to lament leaving the organization and those he now calls friends.



“I can still brag about working alongside units and organizations that conduct national, strategic level missions on a daily basis and I can still do all of that in the best hometown in the US,” said Dills.



Dills welcomed Detrich to the installation and congratulated him on his assignment.



Command Sgt. Maj. Detrich, the incoming leader, was warmly welcomed. In his brief address to the crowd, he acknowledged the strong foundation laid by his predecessor and expressed his eagerness to build upon it.



“It is truly an honor to be joining the team here at Fort Detrick. I look forward to working with all of you and will continue to build upon the strong relationship that Fort Detrick has with the Frederick Community,” said Detrich.



He thanked Dills for his help in the transition and acknowledged he had “big shoes to fill” coming into the USAG Command.



Detrich said that we all need to give him a little time to get the “h” out of his head when spelling “Detrick” the Fort, as opposed to “Detrich” his last name.



“I am sure someone laughed a little as they lined up the two names when I came up on the CSM list,” he said jokingly.



Detrich joined the Army in July of 1998 as a Heavy Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic. He attended Basic and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Jackson, SC. He recently served as the Command Sergeant Major for the First Calvary Division Sustainment Brigade out of Fort Cavazos, Texas.



During his career, Command Sgt. Maj. Detrich, served as an Equipment / Parts Specialist, Heavy and Light Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic, Squad Leader, Shop Foreman, Combat Repair Team NCOIC, Support Operations Maintenance NCOIC, Battalion Motor Sergeant, Senior Maintenance Supervisor, AIT Platoon Sergeant, Brigade and Battalion Operations NCOIC, Forward Support Company First Sergeant, Division Chief Mechanical Maintenance NCO, ACoS G3 Operations NCOIC and Battalion Command Sergeant Major. He has participated in four deployments in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom, a short tour in the United Arab Emirates and participated in Pacific Pathway 17-01.



This time-honored ceremony was a reminder of the enduring values of leadership, service, and community within the military and marked a new chapter for Fort Detrick leadership. The event concluded with a reception, allowing attendees to personally congratulate both Dills and Detrich.

