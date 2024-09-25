Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force supply chain drives fiscal year closeout success

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Patrick Wyatt | Members from the 435th Supply Chain Operations Squadron pose for a photo on Scott Air...... read more read more

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Courtesy Story

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    What's happening: The 435th Supply Chain Operations Squadron streamlined its annual fiscal
    year closeout, enhancing mission readiness across 254 logistics supply locations globally.

    Why it matters: As the Air Force competes in the Great Power Competition, efficient logistics
    management is critical. Lt. Col. Garrett Canter, 435 SCOS commander, emphasized that the end-
    of-year process ensures accurate financial accounting, which supports the development of
    advanced technologies and overall defense superiority.

    Details:
    •The General Support Division oversees a $3.7B budget, managing parts for 230+ Air
    Force and Space Force locations.
    •The Internal Controls Flight prepares months in advance, coordinating with bases and
    leading virtual trainings.
    •This year, end-of-year supply system downtime dropped by 73%, from 33 minutes to 9.

    What they’re saying: “Reducing downtime and ensuring accurate base closures allow us to
    efficiently allocate resources and maintain a technological edge,” said Canter.

    The bottom line: The Air Force's optimized closeout process boosts readiness and sharpens the
    military's competitive advantage, particularly in the Indo-Pacific.

