What's happening: The 435th Supply Chain Operations Squadron streamlined its annual fiscal

year closeout, enhancing mission readiness across 254 logistics supply locations globally.



Why it matters: As the Air Force competes in the Great Power Competition, efficient logistics

management is critical. Lt. Col. Garrett Canter, 435 SCOS commander, emphasized that the end-

of-year process ensures accurate financial accounting, which supports the development of

advanced technologies and overall defense superiority.



Details:

•The General Support Division oversees a $3.7B budget, managing parts for 230+ Air

Force and Space Force locations.

•The Internal Controls Flight prepares months in advance, coordinating with bases and

leading virtual trainings.

•This year, end-of-year supply system downtime dropped by 73%, from 33 minutes to 9.



What they’re saying: “Reducing downtime and ensuring accurate base closures allow us to

efficiently allocate resources and maintain a technological edge,” said Canter.



The bottom line: The Air Force's optimized closeout process boosts readiness and sharpens the

military's competitive advantage, particularly in the Indo-Pacific.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2024 Date Posted: 09.25.2024 14:58 Story ID: 481764 Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force supply chain drives fiscal year closeout success, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.