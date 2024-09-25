What's happening: The 435th Supply Chain Operations Squadron streamlined its annual fiscal
year closeout, enhancing mission readiness across 254 logistics supply locations globally.
Why it matters: As the Air Force competes in the Great Power Competition, efficient logistics
management is critical. Lt. Col. Garrett Canter, 435 SCOS commander, emphasized that the end-
of-year process ensures accurate financial accounting, which supports the development of
advanced technologies and overall defense superiority.
Details:
•The General Support Division oversees a $3.7B budget, managing parts for 230+ Air
Force and Space Force locations.
•The Internal Controls Flight prepares months in advance, coordinating with bases and
leading virtual trainings.
•This year, end-of-year supply system downtime dropped by 73%, from 33 minutes to 9.
What they’re saying: “Reducing downtime and ensuring accurate base closures allow us to
efficiently allocate resources and maintain a technological edge,” said Canter.
The bottom line: The Air Force's optimized closeout process boosts readiness and sharpens the
military's competitive advantage, particularly in the Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 14:58
|Story ID:
|481764
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force supply chain drives fiscal year closeout success, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.