JBER Latina Airman recognized for leadership, dedication

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cencia-Milynn Hernandez has exemplified service, leadership, and dedication to the United States Air Force throughout her service. As a Latina and a woman in a male-dominated field, Hernandez stands as a role model for young Latinos and Latinas, embodying resilience, hard work, and a determination to overcome challenges in pursuit of excellence.



“Staff Sergeant Hernandez has made a strong impact across the 3rd Munitions Squadron because of her unwavering dedication, strong work ethic, and her constant pursuit of self-improvement,” added U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Evan Schwarz, 90th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron munitions flight commander. “She is admired and respected by her peers for her relentless drive and determination to push herself. As a new [noncommissioned officer], she has quickly embraced the leadership role by demonstrating her passion and confidence in mentoring others.”



Recently, Hernandez was recognized at the National LATINA Symposium, a gathering that not only highlights the achievements of Latinas but also serves as a beacon for empowering and supporting their journey in various facets of life, including their military careers.



Raised in a lower-middle-class suburb of Michigan City, Indiana, Hernandez joined the Air Force seeking greater fulfillment and opportunities to serve her country. Her journey through the ranks has been defined by dedication and a commitment to the Air Force’s core values, setting an example for others.



“This recognition signifies a deep recognition of my efforts and contributions as a Latina, both professionally and personally,” said Hernandez. “It means my work, journey, and voice have made an impact within the community. I would consider it a celebration of my heritage and the unique perspective I bring to the table.





“It's also a reminder of the responsibility to continue advocating for and inspiring others in the Latina community to pursue their goals and dreams with confidence and pride,” she said.



Since arriving at JBER in October 2023, Hernandez has led the 3rd Munitions squadron as Stockpile Management crew chief. She now supervises 25 Airmen in managing JBER’s $379 million munitions stockpile, ensuring the security of two geographically separated storage areas covering 332 acres. Her responsibilities include training Airmen on crew chief duties and munitions handling, further expanding the capabilities and readiness of her team.



Her operational excellence has also been demonstrated through her direction of missile operations, leading to 18 live-fire F-16 Fighting Falcon strikes in the Indo-Pacific Command area, showcasing the Air Force’s precision capabilities. For her leadership, Hernandez earned the prestigious Lt. Gen. Leo Marquez Award last year, a national-level award recognizing maintainers who exceed the standards of their job in skills, knowledge, and sortie generation.



One of her most remarkable achievements came in the aftermath of a super typhoon that ravaged Andersen Air Force Base, Guam in 2023. Hernandez led a 12-member team in testing 221 bomb kits under blackout conditions using generators, an unusual but critical practice. The team’s efforts ensured the safe shipment of $5 million worth of munitions, including assembling seven air-cargo pallets bound for Ukraine. This operation provided essential support to Ukraine’s defense forces against Russian aggression, demonstrating Hernandez’s commitment to global security.



“Being recognized as a Latina Style Award Finalist allows me to serve more as a role model and advocate for diversity and other underrepresented groups,” said Hernandez.



Her accomplishments and dedication to her team do not go unnoticed by her peers and leadership.



“Staff Sergeant Hernandez has a record of proven performance and leadership no matter where she has been stationed,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Elizabeth Atadero, 3rd MUNS director of operations. “She has been an exemplary Airman since she hit the ground running here at the squadron and truly embodies the Air Force core values.”



Atadero went on to acknowledge Hernandez’s leadership by commending her actions in Guam during the typhoon and a recent outbound deployment to CENTCOM.



“She proved this with her actions in Guam, and then again when we called her to deploy with a 72-hour notice,” she said. “She immediately locked in and helped get the team out the door.”



Her selfless service, both on and off the job, makes her an example of what can be achieved through hard work and determination. For these reasons, Hernandez was nominated for the 2024 LATINA Style Meritorious Service Award, a testament to her extraordinary contributions to the U.S. Air Force and her inspiration to future generations.



“It’s important to show that no matter the challenges of being a minority in both gender and ethnicity, success is achievable with hard work, dedication, and staying true to one's values,” said Hernandez. “I also aim to mentor and support other Latinas by sharing my own personal experiences and lessons learned to help them navigate their own paths.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2024 Date Posted: 09.25.2024 14:31 Story ID: 481755 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBER Latina Airman recognized for leadership, dedication, by Maria Galvez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.