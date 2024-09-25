633d Communications Squadron launch new training Academy

The 633d Communications Squadron started a new 45 day training course at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. In 2022, eleven cyber jobs were combined into four to modernize the cyber career field of the U.S. Air Force. Airmen who graduated from their technical school now require further training to accommodate their newly obtained responsibilities. Thus, the 633d CS came up with the idea of a new training academy to create multi-capable Cyber-Airmen for the Air Force.



“The migration started to merge those jobs into less shreds, so deployed Airmen can have a broader sense of knowledge and are able to do a lot more with their skill set,” said Staff Sgt. Connor Sandall, 633d CS Network Infrastructure Supervisor.



In 2021, all cyber enlisted airmen from the 3DXXX Cyberspace Support Air Force Specialty Code transitioned to the 1D7XXX Cyber Defense Operations AFSC to reclassify the cyber career field from support, into an operational role. The 3DX AFSC lacked the capacity to adapt to the constantly evolving cyber environment, the change to the AFSC structure was necessary to strengthen the Air Force Cyber Wing. A year later, the eleven 1D7XX AFSCs were merged into four: Mission Defense Operations, Data Operations, Enterprise Operations, and Expeditionary Communications.



With the new expectation for Airmen to have the competency to handle multiple tasks, the 633d began a training program to develop multi-capable Cyber-Airmen at JBLE. The training academy teaches Enterprise Operations, which encompasses Network System Operations, System Operations, Cable & Antenna, Security Operations, Client Systems Operations, and Radio Frequency Operations. Students are given hands-on tasks, study guides, and lessons from teachers with experience in the field to ensure they are equipped with the skills necessary to graduate.



“Last week, we were splicing and making fiber cables, and we even got to see what goes on underground from a manhole,” said Airman 1st Class Jacob Marlon, 633d CS Network System Operator, “getting to see what they do just gives you a different level of understanding of the job and a broad perspective on everything.”



The training is designed to bridge the gap between technical school and unit requirements for the newly merged Cyber Defense Operations career field. With the amount of content that gets covered over the curriculum, the academic program also functions as the upgrade training for Airmen to reach their AFSC 5-level. Since the course is meant to cover six jobs, the 633d CS took the time and effort needed to ensure the training academy provides Airmen with all the tools needed to be dependable in their work centers following graduation.



During the 45 day training course, students receive extensive, hands-on training during each block, and guest instructors impart their knowledge from the field to them. After they graduate, Airmen become eligible to receive their 5-level and earn the foundational knowledge needed for their jobs. With the first class of Cyber Defense Operations Airmen graduated, and a new roster on the way, the 633d CS will continue to produce more multi-capable Cyber-Airmen with their new training academy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2024 Date Posted: 09.25.2024 13:36 Story ID: 481744 Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 633d Communications Squadron launch new training Academy, by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.